Photos: Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Day

Samantha DeFily, Visuals Editor
October 9, 2025

The 2025 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Day at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on Thursday brought together all 18 teams in the conference.

Events kicked off at 11:30 a.m. CST with Big Ten Conference Commissioner Tony Petitti speaking to the media. This then led into breakout podium sessions with all head coaches and the players that they brought along. Throughout these sessions, Big Ten Network would pull each team for fifteen minute interviews that were aired live.

The Hawkeyes first game of the season is Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. CST at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Robert Morris University.

Samantha DeFily
Iowa head coach Ben McCollum speaks with the Big Ten Network during the 2025 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Day at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, on Oct. 9, 2025. This is McCollum’s first year coaching for Iowa.
