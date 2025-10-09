Photos: Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Day

The 2025 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Day at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on Thursday brought together all 18 teams in the conference.

Events kicked off at 11:30 a.m. CST with Big Ten Conference Commissioner Tony Petitti speaking to the media. This then led into breakout podium sessions with all head coaches and the players that they brought along. Throughout these sessions, Big Ten Network would pull each team for fifteen minute interviews that were aired live.

The Hawkeyes first game of the season is Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. CST at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Robert Morris University.