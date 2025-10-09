One-on-one with Iowa football quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski

The Daily Iowan: What is your most prized possession?

Jeremy Hecklinski: I want to say my Xbox.

Which family member are you closest to?

My mom.

What skill, outside of football, would you most like to learn?

Juggling.

What is your favorite NFL team, and who is your favorite player?

Chiefs. And my favorite player is Aaron Rodgers.

Who is on your football “Mount Rushmore”?

I’ll go with Aaron Rodgers, Dan Marino, Jerry Rice, and let’s throw Patrick Mahomes up there.

What is your dream vacation?

Montana, Yellowstone.

What is the most ridiculous nightmare you’ve had?

Probably falling off a skyscraper.

If you could choose one superpower, what would it be and why?

I would fly, just so I could get places faster.

Have you ever met a celebrity?

I actually met Steve Kerr when I was like eight years old.

What is your most random impulse purchase?

I bought a 60-inch TV when I got here, and I didn’t even have anywhere to put it.

What emoji do you use the most often?

The thumbs up.

What is your favorite joke?

Workin’ hard or hardly workin’.

What is the best Halloween costume you ever wore?

I was a plumber last year for Halloween.