Letter to the Editor | Vote for Newman Abuissa for IC City Council

These days the news is coming in thick and fast: the abuses of the Trump regime in Washington, D.C., which threatens our basic rights and liberties, the copy-cat reactionaries in Des Moines, inflation, rising job losses and the affordability crisis all around, genocide in Gaza.

Progressive people know that it is more important than ever to fight back at every level, including locally. That’s why I am supporting and calling on everyone to support a bold, innovative new candidate for Iowa City Council, Newman Abuissa.

A progressive candidate, a Syrian American who has been living in our city for over 27 years, a retired civil/transportation engineer, a veteran political organizer who has fought hard for Palestinian rights, Newman believes that the government should serve the needs of the many, not the profit of a few.

He is committed to working hard to bring affordable housing to Iowa City, to build a safe, livable and inclusive community, to protect the natural environment, and to serve those whose voices often go unheard.

He has the experience, judgment and strong values needed to make a big difference. Please join me and vote for Newman on November 4.

– Jason Weeks, Iowa City resident