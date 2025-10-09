The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 7 of the college football season

See where the Hawkeyes end up in our power rankings as they come off the bye week.
Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter
October 9, 2025
Reece Schrader
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza leaps to pass during a BIG10 matchup between the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The Hoosiers defeated the Hawkeyes 20-15.

Power Rankings 

  1. Ohio State — Undoubtedly the best team in the country.
  2. Oregon — Coldest uniforms in all of college football. 
  3. Indiana — This team is the real deal. Curt Cignetti is a top tier coach.
  4. Michigan — Surprisingly, this team could be better than they are right now. 
  5. Illinois — Still  surprised about the program’s vast rise in football out of nowhere.
  6. USC —  A mix of offensive explosiveness and defensive mediocrity. 
  7. Penn State — Being nice here considering its historic loss to UCLA. 
  8. Iowa — As the offense comes into its own, the wins will stack. 
  9. Nebraska — Mini Mahomes has this offense rolling. 
  10. Maryland — Won’t be successful much longer without a run game. 
  11. Minnesota — A defensive juggernaut whose offense kills; shades of 2023 Iowa. 
  12. Washington — Probably a lot better than where it is in these rankings. 
  13. Rutgers — Solid team all-around. Not spectacular by any means. 
  14. Michigan State — Spartan football has officially fallen to low measures. 
  15. Wisconsin — Nothing special about the Badgers. Just mid.
  16. Purdue — Purdue football this high? I know, I know… 
  17. Northwestern — At least its new stadium is cool. 
  18. UCLA — How in the world did it beat Penn State??

Matchups

*All Lines Courtesy of ESPN BET

Husky Stadium: Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) vs. Washington (4-1, 1-1)

Seattle, WA

Where/When To Watch: Friday at 8 p.m. on FS1 | Line: UW -10.5 | O/U: 59.5

Rutgers averages nearly 300 passing yards a game. Washington can take this one if it can limit the Scarlet Knights’ passing attack.

Memorial Stadium: No. 1 OSU (5-0, 2-0) vs. No. 17 Illinois (5-1, 2-1)

Champaign, IL

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: OSU-14.5 | O/U: 50.5

If Illinois got smoked by Indiana, imagine what the defending champs and No. 1 ranked team will do. 

Spartan Stadium: UCLA (1-4, 1-1) vs. Michigan State (3-2, 0-2)

East Lansing, MI

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: MSU -7.5 | O/U: 55.5

The Bruins should go into this one with extreme momentum after its historic win last weekend. 

Autzen Stadium: No. 7 Indiana (5-0, 2-0) vs. No. 3 Oregon (5-0, 2-0)

Eugene, OR

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: UO -7.5 | O/U: 54.5

Game of the week, regardless of conference. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Indiana walk away from this one with the win. 

Beaver Stadium: Northwestern (3-2, 1-1) vs. Penn State (3-2, 0-2)

University Park, PA

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: PSU -21.5 | O/U: 48.5

There’s no way the Nittany Lions drop a second-straight loss to a team the likes of Northwestern. They can’t let that happen again. 

SECU Stadium: Nebraska (4-1, 1-1) vs. Maryland (4-1, 1-1)

College Park, MD

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: UN -5.5 | O/U: 48.5

Mini Mahomes will run up the score on the struggling Terrapin defense, even on the road. 

Camp Randall Stadium: Iowa (3-2, 1-1) vs. Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2)

Madison, WI

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1 | Line: UI -3.5 | O/U: 37.5

Wisconsin averages the least amount of total offensive yards. This game screams low-scoring affair.

LA Memorial Coliseum: No. 15 Michigan (4-1, 2-0) vs. USC (4-1, 2-1)

Los Angeles, CA

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: USC -1.5 | O/U: 57.5

This game will come down to how USC’s defense can contain Bryce Underwood and the Michigan offense. 

Huntington Bank Stadium: Purdue (2-3, 0-2) vs. Minnesota (3-2, 1-1)

Minneapolis, MN

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: MINN -9.5 | O/U: 52.5

The Minnesota defense has been balling, but so has Purdue’s offense. Which one will prevail?

