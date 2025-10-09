Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 7 of the college football season

Power Rankings
- Ohio State — Undoubtedly the best team in the country.
- Oregon — Coldest uniforms in all of college football.
- Indiana — This team is the real deal. Curt Cignetti is a top tier coach.
- Michigan — Surprisingly, this team could be better than they are right now.
- Illinois — Still surprised about the program’s vast rise in football out of nowhere.
- USC — A mix of offensive explosiveness and defensive mediocrity.
- Penn State — Being nice here considering its historic loss to UCLA.
- Iowa — As the offense comes into its own, the wins will stack.
- Nebraska — Mini Mahomes has this offense rolling.
- Maryland — Won’t be successful much longer without a run game.
- Minnesota — A defensive juggernaut whose offense kills; shades of 2023 Iowa.
- Washington — Probably a lot better than where it is in these rankings.
- Rutgers — Solid team all-around. Not spectacular by any means.
- Michigan State — Spartan football has officially fallen to low measures.
- Wisconsin — Nothing special about the Badgers. Just mid.
- Purdue — Purdue football this high? I know, I know…
- Northwestern — At least its new stadium is cool.
- UCLA — How in the world did it beat Penn State??
Matchups
*All Lines Courtesy of ESPN BET
Husky Stadium: Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) vs. Washington (4-1, 1-1)
Seattle, WA
Where/When To Watch: Friday at 8 p.m. on FS1 | Line: UW -10.5 | O/U: 59.5
Rutgers averages nearly 300 passing yards a game. Washington can take this one if it can limit the Scarlet Knights’ passing attack.
Memorial Stadium: No. 1 OSU (5-0, 2-0) vs. No. 17 Illinois (5-1, 2-1)
Champaign, IL
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: OSU-14.5 | O/U: 50.5
If Illinois got smoked by Indiana, imagine what the defending champs and No. 1 ranked team will do.
Spartan Stadium: UCLA (1-4, 1-1) vs. Michigan State (3-2, 0-2)
East Lansing, MI
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: MSU -7.5 | O/U: 55.5
The Bruins should go into this one with extreme momentum after its historic win last weekend.
Autzen Stadium: No. 7 Indiana (5-0, 2-0) vs. No. 3 Oregon (5-0, 2-0)
Eugene, OR
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: UO -7.5 | O/U: 54.5
Game of the week, regardless of conference. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Indiana walk away from this one with the win.
Beaver Stadium: Northwestern (3-2, 1-1) vs. Penn State (3-2, 0-2)
University Park, PA
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: PSU -21.5 | O/U: 48.5
There’s no way the Nittany Lions drop a second-straight loss to a team the likes of Northwestern. They can’t let that happen again.
SECU Stadium: Nebraska (4-1, 1-1) vs. Maryland (4-1, 1-1)
College Park, MD
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: UN -5.5 | O/U: 48.5
Mini Mahomes will run up the score on the struggling Terrapin defense, even on the road.
Camp Randall Stadium: Iowa (3-2, 1-1) vs. Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2)
Madison, WI
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1 | Line: UI -3.5 | O/U: 37.5
Wisconsin averages the least amount of total offensive yards. This game screams low-scoring affair.
LA Memorial Coliseum: No. 15 Michigan (4-1, 2-0) vs. USC (4-1, 2-1)
Los Angeles, CA
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: USC -1.5 | O/U: 57.5
This game will come down to how USC’s defense can contain Bryce Underwood and the Michigan offense.
Huntington Bank Stadium: Purdue (2-3, 0-2) vs. Minnesota (3-2, 1-1)
Minneapolis, MN
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: MINN -9.5 | O/U: 52.5
The Minnesota defense has been balling, but so has Purdue’s offense. Which one will prevail?