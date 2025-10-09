Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 7 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Ohio State — Undoubtedly the best team in the country. Oregon — Coldest uniforms in all of college football. Indiana — This team is the real deal. Curt Cignetti is a top tier coach. Michigan — Surprisingly, this team could be better than they are right now. Illinois — Still surprised about the program’s vast rise in football out of nowhere. USC — A mix of offensive explosiveness and defensive mediocrity. Penn State — Being nice here considering its historic loss to UCLA. Iowa — As the offense comes into its own, the wins will stack. Nebraska — Mini Mahomes has this offense rolling. Maryland — Won’t be successful much longer without a run game. Minnesota — A defensive juggernaut whose offense kills; shades of 2023 Iowa. Washington — Probably a lot better than where it is in these rankings. Rutgers — Solid team all-around. Not spectacular by any means. Michigan State — Spartan football has officially fallen to low measures. Wisconsin — Nothing special about the Badgers. Just mid. Purdue — Purdue football this high? I know, I know… Northwestern — At least its new stadium is cool. UCLA — How in the world did it beat Penn State??

Matchups

*All Lines Courtesy of ESPN BET

Husky Stadium: Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) vs. Washington (4-1, 1-1)

Seattle, WA

Where/When To Watch: Friday at 8 p.m. on FS1 | Line: UW -10.5 | O/U: 59.5

Rutgers averages nearly 300 passing yards a game. Washington can take this one if it can limit the Scarlet Knights’ passing attack.

Memorial Stadium: No. 1 OSU (5-0, 2-0) vs. No. 17 Illinois (5-1, 2-1)

Champaign, IL

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: OSU-14.5 | O/U: 50.5

If Illinois got smoked by Indiana, imagine what the defending champs and No. 1 ranked team will do.

Spartan Stadium: UCLA (1-4, 1-1) vs. Michigan State (3-2, 0-2)

East Lansing, MI

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: MSU -7.5 | O/U: 55.5

The Bruins should go into this one with extreme momentum after its historic win last weekend.

Autzen Stadium: No. 7 Indiana (5-0, 2-0) vs. No. 3 Oregon (5-0, 2-0)

Eugene, OR

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: UO -7.5 | O/U: 54.5

Game of the week, regardless of conference. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Indiana walk away from this one with the win.

Beaver Stadium: Northwestern (3-2, 1-1) vs. Penn State (3-2, 0-2)

University Park, PA

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: PSU -21.5 | O/U: 48.5

There’s no way the Nittany Lions drop a second-straight loss to a team the likes of Northwestern. They can’t let that happen again.

SECU Stadium: Nebraska (4-1, 1-1) vs. Maryland (4-1, 1-1)

College Park, MD

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: UN -5.5 | O/U: 48.5

Mini Mahomes will run up the score on the struggling Terrapin defense, even on the road.

Camp Randall Stadium: Iowa (3-2, 1-1) vs. Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2)

Madison, WI

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1 | Line: UI -3.5 | O/U: 37.5

Wisconsin averages the least amount of total offensive yards. This game screams low-scoring affair.

LA Memorial Coliseum: No. 15 Michigan (4-1, 2-0) vs. USC (4-1, 2-1)

Los Angeles, CA

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: USC -1.5 | O/U: 57.5

This game will come down to how USC’s defense can contain Bryce Underwood and the Michigan offense.

Huntington Bank Stadium: Purdue (2-3, 0-2) vs. Minnesota (3-2, 1-1)

Minneapolis, MN

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: MINN -9.5 | O/U: 52.5

The Minnesota defense has been balling, but so has Purdue’s offense. Which one will prevail?