UI students react to Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime announcement

The Super Bowl halftime performance has stirred controversy in the media despite not airing until February 2026. Headliner Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, and rapper, has sparked mixed reactions nationwide.

“I’ve been a big fan of his music for a while,” second-year University of Iowa student Ben Tandy said. “He’s a super awesome performer, and I look forward to watching him perform.”

Tandy’s excitement is shared by others on the UI campus.

“He’s an awesome singer,” first-year UI student Hunter Phillips said. “I think it’s great that he gets the honor of performing in the Super Bowl.”

Even before his Super Bowl announcement, Bad Bunny had been in the media an ample amount this year. Recently, he acted in popular movies such as “Happy Gilmore 2” and “Caught Stealing,” and released his latest album, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” earlier this year.

“This is an incredible opportunity to branch out for Hispanic culture in America,” first-year UI student Maya Aguilar said.

While other Hispanic artists have headlined the Super Bowl halftime before, Bad Bunny will make history as the first Super Bowl headliner to perform entirely in Spanish. Although this is a historic moment, some fans are concerned about the language barrier.

“I honestly believe we should have an English performer because I don’t think it will be enjoyable to a majority of people since they don’t understand the music,” first-year UI student Pranav Karthik said. “But, he deserves this opportunity, and I believe the message and talent are still going to make it a great halftime show.”

Despite some being worried about not understanding the music, others believe this will not affect the quality of the performance.

“Music is music,” UI first-year student Yaretzy Maldonado said. “Just because you don’t understand the language doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it.”

The language of the performance, combined with Bad Bunny’s public distaste for the current U.S. government and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, raids, has kindled controversy.

Critics claim the Puerto Rican artist should not be allowed to perform the halftime show, even though Puerto Rico is a U.S.-owned territory, granting Bad Bunny full U.S. citizenship.

“People upset with this are only upset because they’re racist and they feel more emboldened to express their hatred due to what this current administration is doing to Hispanic immigrants, families, and people,” first-year UI student Jimena Acuna-Munoz said. “Bad Bunny has already performed at the Super Bowl before with Shakira and J-Lo, and nobody complained then.”

Similar to the excitement for Bad Bunny’s performance, many UI students also feel the controversy surrounding the announcement is unwarranted.

“I like a few songs of his, but I wouldn’t say I’m a fan,” first-year UI student Kaiden Bader said. “But the discourse involving him performing is ridiculous and is just a way for people to argue politics into it.”

As the Super Bowl is still several months away, some fans believe the discourse surrounding Bad Bunny’s halftime is sure to die down soon in the media.

“He will put on an amazing show and performance, no doubt about it,” Maldonado said. “A part of me also feels like he is going to take this opportunity to make a statement. Some people might get it, and others won’t, but it will be a statement nonetheless.”

Regardless of what Bad Bunny is rumored to do during his halftime show, millions of fans all across the country are still going to tune in and watch his performance.