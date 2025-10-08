Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes look ahead to 2025-26 campaign

ROSEMONT, IL— Iowa women’s basketball will tip off their 2025-26 campaign in just over three weeks, and the preparations are already being made by players, coaching staff, media, and fans.

Head coach Jan Jensen, along with fifth-year Kylie Feuerbach and fourth-year Hannah Stuelke, attended Big Ten Basketball Media Days on Wednesday, where the trio discussed the upcoming season and how the Hawkeyes are preparing for what comes with it.

“I think cohesion wise, we’re really good,” Jensen said in a press conference. “They like each other. They’re working hard. They’re doing all the things that typically our Iowa teams do.”

The second-year head coach also noted the time it will take for the team to adjust, especially with five new faces from both the freshman class and the transfer portal.

“I just want to make sure we realize that it takes a little time for the youth, whether they’re sophomores, transfers, or freshmen,” Jensen said. “This game is a lot bigger, faster, stronger. I love what I’m seeing, but it’s going to take a while to work them all in.”

Jensen’s mentality proved effective in the long run last season.

Despite an 8-0 hot streak to start the 2024-25 season, the best start to a coaching tenure in program history, the team’s growing pains became more pronounced with time, with a five-game conference losing streak marking a low point of the season.

While Iowa bounced back and ultimately reached postseason play, advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament, the graduation of last year’s starting point guard Lucy Olsen and players like Sydney Affolter and Addison O’Grady marks a similar challenge for the Hawkeyes this year.

Despite these challenges, Iowa held on to several key recruits in time for the upcoming season.

First-years Addie Deal and Journey Houston slotted in as the No. 18 and No. 85 prospects for their class according to ESPN, while No. 70 Layla Hays brings a 6-foot-5 frame and a state title into the mix.

From the transfer portal, the Hawkeyes nabbed second-years Chazadi ‘Chit-Chat’ Wright, who appeared in all 33 games for Georgia Tech last year, and Emely Rodriguez, who tallied 297 points at UCF despite missing five games due to an injury.

“I think our system just takes time,” Feuerbach said in a press conference. “The young kids that we have are very mature at the same time, and they catch on very well. They’re sponges, adjusting to our offense and understanding how we work.”

Feuerbach ultimately praised the additions to the team.

“The girls that we have are great,” Feuerbach said. “They’ve been adjusting really well.”

Stuelke noted the importance of not focusing too much on the program’s past.

“Coach J has been saying our next is now,” Stuelke said. “We’ve been trying to live in the moment each and every day, growing with our teammates and just enjoying everything as it goes, which has been really great.”

Feuerbach, now in her final season of eligibility, echoed her teammate’s sentiment.

“Over the years, it’s just been so fun to experience all the things that we’ve experienced,” Feuerbach said. “It’s been a great ride.”