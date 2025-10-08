Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issues executive order requiring E-Verify, SAVE to confirm work authorization

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued an executive order Wednesday requiring state agencies and licensing boards to use the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service’s E-Verify and Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, or SAVE, to verify state employees’ work authorization and occupational or professional license applicants’ immigration or citizenship status.

The order comes after former Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, agents on Sept. 26 and found to have lacked work authorization in the U.S. since 2020.

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners granted him an administrator’s license in 2023 and has since revoked his license after his arrest by ICE on Sept. 26. In a statement, the Iowa Department of Education said that there was no deviation from licensure procedure, since Roberts had signed that he was a U.S. citizen under the penalty of perjury.

Under the executive order, all state agencies and licensing boards would have to use the systems to confirm work authorization for all state employees who complete their I-9 forms and would require state licensing boards to verify immigration status or U.S. citizenship before issuing an occupational or professional license.

Many state agencies already voluntarily use E-Verify to determine work authorization status, according to the governor’s office, but the executive order will require all agencies to do so. The systems are available to the state at no cost.

“While it’s the responsibility of employers to ensure those they hire are eligible to work in the U.S., in light of recent events with the former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, I am issuing Executive Order 15,” Reynolds said in a news release on Wednesday. “Putting safeguards in place that will verify the legal immigration or citizenship status for anyone requesting a state-issued professional license before they provide services for Iowans or are entrusted with the health, safety, or education of our communities.”

The governor’s office is working with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to determine the best way to implement the systems, according to the news release. An agreement is expected to be completed this month, with the user authorization process beginning immediately to have the system fully operational by the end of the year.