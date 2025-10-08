ICPD adds electric vehicle to community response fleet

The Iowa City Police Department added the state’s first patrol-related electric vehicle to its fleet, with hopes of having a fully electric fleet in years to come.

The EV, a 2025 Chevy Blazer, was added to the response fleet which currently houses a Chevy Bolt, a Ford Lightning, and two RECON e-bikes — EVs that are not patrol-rated. The department unveiled the electric vehicle during the University of Iowa’s homecoming parade on Sept. 26.

ICPD Chief of Police Dustin Liston said the EV costs about $6,000 more than a standard hybrid or gas patrol vehicle, which cost $48,000, but in the long run will be more cost effective because the vehicles require less maintenance and don’t require oil changes, making it cost less to operate per mile.

Iowa City Climate Action Coordinator Sarah Gardner said the EV has no tailpipe emissions and lower lifetime emissions compared to a gas-powered engine. She also echoed that they will save money over time.

“They cost less to maintain, they cost less to fuel, so they’re a great budget savings for the city,” Gardener said. “They’re a quieter, nicer technology to be on the streets of Iowa City.”

Liston said the Climate Action Department of Iowa City looks for ways to maintain a sustainable city, and since the Chevy Blazer is a zero-emissions vehicle, they decided to test it out as a patrol car.

“We’re going to give it a shot to see if it can stand up to the rigors of a patrol shift,” he said.

If the vehicle is able to withstand patrol duties and be able to work the needed number of shifts for a patrol within a year, then they will consider getting more EVs, Liston said.

ICPD Computer Systems Analyst Jim Baker said he worked with the equipment division to find the Chevy Blazer model, which is the only police-rated EV they could use as a prototype and test out before they bring in more.

“Years from now, we’ll have something to base whether we can actually make that move for more vehicles based on the study we do on this one vehicle,” he said. “There’s a lot of pieces that have to go into a police vehicle. So there was a lot of work with our install crew to make sure we got pieces that would fit.”

Baker said the most difficult thing in moving forward with integrating EVs into the fleet system is having the proper infrastructure and charging stations for the cars, which he said would be expensive to build.

“We have two charging stations where we park our squad cars,” he said. “They all need to be able to plug in at the same time. That’s a big hurdle and an expensive one.”

Despite issues with not having enough charging stations, Liston remains optimistic in the fleet going fully electric.

“I think someday, [electric] is probably the direction we will go,” he said. “As technology improves, [EVs] become more efficient, and we have the appropriate number of charging stations, I think [going fully electric is] a possibility.”