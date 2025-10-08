The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Arts & Culture: Inside the Devil in Disguise

Students at the University of Iowa preview an upcoming limited series and speak with Hollywood producers about the film industry.
Kate Vernon, DITV Arts & Culture
October 8, 2025
