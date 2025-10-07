Zonnenberg’s injector role fuels Iowa’s scoring surge

First-year midfielder Felicia Zonnenberg is quickly gaining recognition for her role in penalty corners, specifically as the injector, where she’s collected eight assists, helping the Hawkeyes amass a conference-best 32 goals this season.

The injector is responsible for passing the ball as fast as possible from the out-of-bounds line to their teammates on the outer crease of the goal line, allowing those players to then get a shot off before the opposing defense sets up its strategy.

To Zonnenberg, the role may seem easy and straightforward but actually features multiple moving parts. Her performance determines the Hawkeyes’ chances of scoring, and goals win games.

“You have to make sure you get the ball to the top where it needs to go first and foremost,” head coach Lisa Cellucci said. “It takes a lot of focus and precision with just that, and then being able to work inside and know where to go in case of a rebound opportunity is also on your mind.”

For Zonnenberg, getting this role goes well back into the preseason.

After experimenting with various penalty corner lineups during the preseason, the coaching staff ultimately placed Zonnenberg in the injector role, a position she sometimes played sometimes growing up in the Netherlands.

“She can really handle key moments under pressure and fatigue, and she is just a great goal scorer near the net, which is needed after the injector inbounds the ball,” Cellucci said.

Zonnenberg’s nine total assists rank best on the team and third in the Big Ten, one behind Northwestern’s Ashley Sessa and Aerin Krys.

A majority of Van Aalsum’s goals this season have come from the penalty corners, with most of them assisted by Zonnenberg. Their injector-to-scorer connection has strengthened since the season began as each player gets more and more comfortable with the other’s role.

“I definitely trust her to get the ball out to a good spot and in a timely manner as well as it make it easier for me to only have to focus on my shot and not where the ball is,” Van Aalsum said.

Cellucci, the coaching staff, and the team have all grown to count on Zonnenberg in the role of injector during penalty corners and have all noted she has a wide range of skills.

“She can be at the top of the corner hitting, sweeping, and tipping all things that other players do,” Cellucci said. “I truly think the sky is the limit for her, but right now, we are going to keep her at that spot until we really need depth in other positions.”

Missing scoring oppotunities from this position can have its effects on players, but Zonnenberg has grown

to embrace the responsibility.

“It’s a great way to get an easy assist, and even though I may not get an opportunity to score a goal, I always want to do what is best for the team, especially when those goals could mean winning or losing the game,” Zonnenberg said.