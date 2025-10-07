Point/Counterpoint | Which MLB players should win AL and NL MVP?

American League MVP

Cal Raleigh is putting together a historic season at the game’s hardest position, playing nearly every day behind the plate for the Seattle Mariners. Everybody wants to compare Raleigh and Aaron Judge in batting average, but that statistic has become outdated.

Hitting is so difficult in today’s MLB, so batting average doesn’t truly show the value of a player anymore. Sorry, old-timers.

Raleigh leads Major League Baseball in home runs and leads the American League in runs batted in, two extremely important value stats.

Raleigh set the single-season MLB record for home runs by a catcher with 60 during the 2025 regular season.

The Mariners’ catcher doesn’t shy away from clutch moments either. This season, Raleigh has posted a whopping 1.036 OPS with runners in scoring position.

Raleigh is doing all of this while switch-hitting. He was also the first switch-hitter to win the Home Run Derby. Raleigh might not have the batting average of Judge, but his value to Seattle as a catcher, paired with his historic offensive season, certainly warrants an MVP award.

National League MVP

Again, I’m a home runs and RBI guy. Kyle Schwarber leads the National League in home runs and RBIs, banging 56 bombs and driving in 132 runs. Don’t get me wrong, Shohei Ohtani is generational, but Schwarber is the most valuable player in the

National League.

The best ability is availability. Schwarber played in all 162 games this season for the Philadelhpia Phillies. I understand he’s primarily a designated hitter, but that’s still extremely impressive in today’s game.

Like Raleigh, Schwarber gets better with pressure. The 11th-year veteran reached an OPS of 1.004 with runners in scoring position. Schwarber has driven in 80 of those base runners in 165 at bats.

Schwarber’s availability, power, and clutch gene makes him an easy pick for National League MVP.

American League MVP

While the NL MVP is seemingly a runaway for Shohei Ohtani, the AL MVP conversation is a little bit tougher to decide.

Aaron Judge, the face of the league’s most valuable franchise, The New York Yankees, has had yet another spectacular season. Judge is set to win the batting title while also hitting 53 home runs. Only two other players have ever done that before, the great Mickey Mantle and Jimmie Foxx.

Being the captain of the New York Yankees is one of if, not the most, prestigious honors in all of professional sports. The title of the captain brings in so much more responsibility beyond the field that can easily rattle a player if they are not prepared for it. Since being named the first captain of the Yankees since the legendary Derek Jeter, Judge has won the MVP award twice and even hit 62 home runs to break the most home runs in a single AL season. Judge has not just embraced the captain role, he has excelled in it.

While Cal Raleigh has put up a more than convincing case for him to win MVP, you have to give it to the role model of not just the Yankees, but the MLB as a whole.

Judge’s my pick.

National League MVP

The Japanese two-way ball player who many people are already calling the greatest player to ever play the game of baseball is well on his way to winning his fourth MVP award. Shohei Ohtani won the award in 2021 and 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels and won it last year in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This season, Ohtani leads the league in OPS, runs scored, slug, and extra base hits alongside 55 home runs. In addition to all of those league leading stats from the plate, Ohtani also owns a 2.87 ERA in 14 appearances from the bump.

The Dodgers haven’t had their usual season of dominance despite all of the starpower on their lineup. While stars like Mookie Betts and Max Muncy have struggled and the bullpen has been getting lit up, the only constant in the Dodgers lineup has been Ohtani. If Ohtani were to win the MVP award this season, he would become the first ever player to win the award in three consecutive seasons.

If the MLB wanted to capitalize on Shohei-mania and continue to win over Japanese baseball fans, Ohtani is the right guy to win the award. While Schwarber puts up a good case, it is almost unfair for any player to be matched up with the juggernaut that is Shohei Ohtani. Look for Ohtani to continue his dominance in the postseason.