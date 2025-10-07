Opinion | The future of United States politics is uncertain

At some point, President Donald Trump will leave politics. Even without him at the helm, MAGA will continue.

Since Trump first took office, questions of whether he is mentally and physically unfit for the job have loomed.

As his term continues and limited information is released regarding his health, including but not limited to swollen ankles, bruised hands, and rapid weight loss, the public continues to wonder if he will be able to fulfill his term.

An Instagram account with the username “didhedietoday” has dutifully tracked whether or not the “he” has died since March 21. Although it is never specified to who they are referring, the account promotes a sense of optimism and inevitability of the event for its nearly 306,000 followers. Some posts simply answer: “No.” Others answer more descriptively, such as “No, but it feels like any day now.”

Is it undue optimism, unnecessary concern, or genuine and deserved worry?

Whatever the president’s health may be, the speculation surrounding it raises questions about the future of politics and what the “Make America Great Again” movement may look like following his inevitable exit from office.

There have been concerns, too, that Trump will not leave office at all, instead finding a loophole to run for a third term. His recent comments about postponing the election if the U.S. is in a war have left people worried about the 2028 election. But many supporters are all for another Trump presidency. Timothy Hagle, political science professor at the University of Iowa, is nearly certain Trump will not seek a third term.

“He’s not going to run. He can’t run again. It’s unusual his two terms were divided,” he said.

Hagle said he did not find anything serious about the health speculation, and it is not unusual for a president to withhold personal health information out of national security interests, among other reasons.

“ The whole notion of what’s called the MAGA movement, it’s really more than Trump,” he said. “What Trump tapped into was an underlying feeling a lot of people had, and in that sense, it’s not unlike what happened in the Tea Party movement back around 2010.”

The appeal of the Tea Party movement, and now of Trump and the MAGA movement, is the focus on average voters, who Hagle calls “normies” who vote on “kitchen table issues.”

Trump was the Tea Party Movement’s path to power. With its roots in white Christian nationalism, it is clear its influence extends to the GOP and president currently in office.

“Should Donald Trump no longer be in office, MAGA supporters will continue to show much loyalty to him and his views,” second-year UI student Ivy Santeler said. “However, in a much broader political sense, I think his absence from office will be a difficult and uncertain time since we seem to be without political successors who have the same gravitas or dedicated following as Trump does. In recent years, the Democratic Party, especially, has, frustratingly, been without a strong leader or clearly defined goals.”

Indeed, Trump has yet to endorse a candidate to fill the large shoes he will leave. It is difficult to imagine someone maintaining the same gravitas, gusto, and charisma Trump is known for.

He has been hesitant to fully endorse Vice President JD Vance, to whom the endorsement might logically fall, although he’s expected to make his official endorsement ahead of the midterms.

Democrats are navigating a different path in the lead up to midterms.

“None of these [potential Democratic candidates] stand out,” Hagle said. “There are some possibilities and certainly folks would run, but is there somebody there isn’t going to take the extreme left position? That’s the problem that the Democrats have.”

A more balanced and expanded base may be a key approach for Democrats running for office. According to a Gallup poll, support for a more moderate Democratic Party among Democrats and left-leaning independents has increased by 11 points to 45 percent since 2021. Meanwhile, the 27 percent of Republicans and right-leaning independents has not significantly changed since 2021.

The 2028 election will be dependent on the economy and the midterm elections, Hagle said. If the economy suddenly tanks, it will be difficult for Republicans to maintain a majority in the midterms, even more so in 2028.

But if the economy is stable or better than expected, it will be extremely difficult for Democrats to take the lead. Though given the government shutdown and tariffs, a Democrat lead seems implausible right now.

“My hope for our future is that Trump’s absence and the following uncertainty will be motivation for good faith discussion across political lines, allowing us to become stronger as a whole and begin closing the vast political divide that is weakening our democratic integrity,”

Santeler said.