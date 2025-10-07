Opinion | ICE’s public detainment of Jorge Elieser Gonzalez Ochoa highlights the problems in its methods

The Republican Party’s attempts at sowing chaos through fear was on full display with the violent, public arrest of Bread Garden employee Jorge Elieser González Ochoa.

As of July, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, has made a total of 527,459 arrests nationwide, according to ICE’s arrest data. ICE splits its operations by dividing the country into 25 areas of geographic responsibility. There are a total of only 12,955 arrests in the St. Paul area of responsibility, which includes Iowa. While the data is widespread, the consequences of these arrests are felt in the afflicted communities — including Iowa City.

On Sept. 25, González Ochoa, a Bread Garden employee, was violently dragged, tackled, and wrestled from his place of employment by ICE agents disguised in casual everyday attire. You can find the “thugs” in ironic “WANTED” posters plastered across town condemning the agents for arresting González Ochoa without a warrant.

In the nearly three-minute video of the arrest taken by a bystander, there are repeated requests for identification from the two agents; the only identification they seem to get is glimpses of the tasers on the agents’ belts and the handcuffs jammed onto González Ochoa’s wrists. From the bystanders’ perspective, these men could have been anyone.

Arresting González Ochoa in a public place an hour before noon was as intentional as it looks. It was a calculated show of force. It seems U.S. democracy has evolved from being a game of cooperation working for a better nation to a game of war, as the focus shifts toward staying in power and demonstrating “strength.”

I asked Pastor Ryan Downing, who attended the rally for González Ochoa the day after his arrest, what he thought ICE was trying to communicate by arresting González Ochoa at his workplace in the middle of the day.

“I think that those kinds of tactics are intended to send a message to the community. That ICE is here. ICE is present. ICE is active, and their intention is also to sow fear in both the immigrant community and the non-immigrant community,” Downing said.

ICE is arresting pillars of the community, workers, fathers, and leaders. And they’re doing it in broad daylight just to make sure we witness the current administration’s power. Don’t get things twisted, ICE uses “intelligence-driven operations to prioritize its enforcement actions in ways that help protect communities nationwide,” according to its website.

González Ochos arrest was done in the most public place possible to make it clear they can reach anyone, our community is not safe, no matter how vital that person might be to the community. The superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, Ian Roberts, was also detained by ICE this month. Roberts, superintendent of the largest school district in Iowa and a former Olympian, was labeled a “criminal illegal alien” for owning a firearm while being undocumented. It’s worth mentioning Roberts was driving a school vehicle at the time of his arrest, where law enforcement found a loaded handgun, hunting knife, and $3,000 in cash.

However, the message ICE is sending seems to be clear — nobody is safe, nor is ICE only going after “dangerous criminals.” ICE agents are not to trying to improve the community but rather make mayhem.

Fearmongering is a continued strategy used by the GOP against our community, just as the party intended to do with their undercover operations, which included hidden cameras used to capture footage of University of Iowa employees trying to get around the DEI ban over the summer. Meanwhile, we’ve been bombarded around the country by increasingly frightening messages, namely from the president himself.

Trump’s tactic of casually saying the most frightening thing he can hasn’t changed. On Sept. 30, according to The New York Times, in an address to U.S. military leaders, Trump told the defense secretary they should begin to use “dangerous” cities around the U.S. as training grounds for the military. Despite the erratic nature of his speeches, these are further attempts to drum up fear and chaos. But it should be remembered that it was his supporters who rose in a violent panic to raid the White House on Jan. 6.

Trump thrives on his ability to cause scenes as a distraction from the administration’s ridiculous policies and changes.

The last question I asked Pastor Downing was whether he thinks fear-mongering will work. In a message of hope, he disagreed.

“I think what we saw on Friday with the press conference is that this community does not scare easily,” he said.

The community Pastor Downing speaks about represented itself at a protest on the day after González Ochoa’s abduction. Over 300 community members were present.

I was at the event, and it appeared to be much more, with people climbing on top of planters just to get a view of the speakers. If there was any fear in the people there, you would not know it; instead, you would only feel the rage of a community defiled by the government that swore to protect it. One chant soared above the rest and took the crowd; it was as crass and brutal as González Ochoa’s abduction: “F- – – ICE.”