Opinion | Do I hate modern romance novels, or do I hate modern romance?

This past summer, I decided to dip my toes in the modern world of romance literature. I started by looking at the long list of books my friends and random strangers on short internet videos recommended to me. After I compiled my list, I opened Libby — the premier audiobook app for those with library cards — to input my titles.

To say the least, I had a love-hate relationship with these books.

It was also this past summer I realized how much of a hold TikTok has on the commercial book world. Forget Pulitzer Prizes and Nobel Peace Prizes in literature, the longest waitlist I’ve ever been put on for a book occurred when I tried to check out an Emily Henry novel. I was amazed by the huge competitions spending millions of dollars to promote and award books, failing to garner as much support for their novels as BookTokers will do for free with their favorite novels. Acclaimed literature needs a bigger spotlight.

Colleen Hoover’s novel, “It Ends With Us,” made popular by TikTok, sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Compare that to “The Sympathizer” by Viet Thanh Nguyen, which won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction the same year “It Ends With Us” was published, the decorated novel sold a little over 1 million copies.

With TikTok recommendations overtaking my audiobook app, I had to wait weeks, and in some cases, months, for my holds to come in. The first book that came in was “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas. Despite not loving it, I relented to read the next in the series, “A Court of Mist and Fury” after watching some positive reviews on YouTube.

I am pleased to say, I gobbled the story up.

With my bright and hopeful mindset, I set out to read a Henry novel for the first time, “Beach Read.”

I am dismayed to say, I did not gobble the story up.

In fact, I had to fight to finish the book as I forced myself to finish the pages of shallow characters and weak plot points. I kept finding myself frustrated over the number of times they would get physically intimate, then break off, later acting coldly towards each other or avoiding the subject.

Likewise, audiences of modern romance novels may find this familiar and understandable. I find it dumb and a waste of time.

Constant miscommunication isn’t cute; it’s a sign of a poor relationship.

One thing I noticed between all three books is the same basic plotline. A cold or moody male meets and immediately starts disliking our female narrator, and due to one reason or another, they start kissing and touching, but are interrupted with a “We can’t be doing this!” coming from one or both of the leads.

Some readers hail these books as examples of peak modern romance. Did they not see these same tropes or feel the frustration over the constant miscommunication and dancing around feelings?

Certain aspects of the stories can be connected to current courting rituals, which I do not understand. For instance, take the phenomenon of “situationships.” In my opinion, any confusing situation that is not communicated is not worth the time or hurt feelings. Some people disagree and find this game normal or even playful.

Venus Magazine executive editor Grace Westergaard receives and compiles student-submitted writings for the University of Iowa’s only romance magazine.

“While January and Gus [the leads of Beach Read] disagree and clash about many things, they each help the other see the world and, eventually, themselves in a different way,” she said. “There’s something about this type of eye-opening change that I always love in romance books, especially Henry’s. It’s the characters making an active attempt to understand the world as the other person does, which is a beautiful kind of story.”

I completely missed out on the character building that makes audience members fall in love with the book. With the way Westergaard describes Emily Henry novels, it’s perfectly understandable why they’re so popular; audiences love seeing characters grow and realize who they are. It’s too bad I was distracted by other aspects of the plot, so I completely missed out on this experience.

While I have my critiques of the modern dating world, I must admit there is still value to be found in romance novels. Westergaard believes they can be a device to find healthier relationships.

“They help women see how they should be treated, see the kind of love that does exist for them,” she said. “And, if they’re not finding it now, there’s always a fictional relationship with an assured happy ending to read about in the meantime.”