Iowa soccer Elle Wildman’s competitive upbringing serves her well on the pitch.

For incoming first-year athletes, making the jump to Division I athletics and dealing with the initial pressure and high expectations is the norm. But for Iowa midfielder Elle Wildman, these beliefs were not foreign — but rather a part of her DNA.

Coming from a household where both parents played collegiate sports at Mankato State, Wildman was shaped from a young age to have that same driven edge.

“I grew up in a very competitive household,” Wildman said. “Between my parents and my older brother, we competed for everything.”

The Woodbury, Minnesota, native took little time to use what her parents had passed down to stand out during her high school soccer days. Wildman recorded a total of 39 career goals and 40 career assists throughout her four years at East Ridge High School.

She earned numerous accolades during her high school playing days, including four consecutive all-conference honors, three all-state selections, and a nomination for Gatorade Player of the Year.

While Wildman’s high school success was noticeable, Iowa head coach Dave DiIanni’s 12 years of coaching experience has taught him there’s no guarantee on what type of player will show up come summer training, especially for incoming first-years.

“Not getting any time to even transition into college, you never quite know exactly how quickly that transition will happen to be successful,” DiIanni said.

For Wildman, she had less than 24 hours after her high school graduation to be on the road to Iowa City for summer training.

The transition from high school to the collegiate level had to be a fast one for Wildman. Wildman’s upbringing has suited her well — she currently co-leads the Hawkeyes with four assists alongside, third-year midfielder Sofia Bush.

While Wildman has yet to find success in the net this season, this has not altered her aggressive offensive nature on the pitch. The first-year leads the Hawkeyes in total shots with 28 and shots per game with 2.33.

The first-year has started all 12 games for a top-ranked Iowa squad this season, being an instrumental part in the Hawkeyes’ 8-2-2 start.

DiIanni was confident in Wildman’s ability to contribute to Iowa soccer during the recruitment process, but this especially rang true after a conversation with Wildman upon her commitment.

“Right after committing, [Wildman] asked, ‘What do I have to do to get better before I even get to Iowa City’?” Dilanni said. “Wildman was very dedicated to developing her craft.”

Regardless of what year in school Wildman is, starting for Hawkeye soccer is earned — not given.

“We are going to play the best players that we feel deserve to be on the field,” DiIanni said. “Anytime you get that from a freshman, you should feel pretty lucky.”