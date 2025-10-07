An amateur’s guide to spotting and surviving performative masculinity

Many of these canvas tote bags also contained vinyl records, such as Beabadoobee, Laufey, and most importantly, Clairo. Most contestants also carried around books, such as “Fahrenheit 451,” “John Proctor is the Villain,” and anything written by Sylvia Plath. Notebooks were also a hot commodity, as many contestants wrote flowery poems that were read aloud to viewers.

In a flashy way, most of the poems included references to the intelligence and beauty of women. Similarly, many contestants gave shoutouts to important women in their lives, including one contestant’s single mother, one’s lesbian sister, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Many contestants also carried skateboards ­— some of which were truly performative as the user couldn’t ride them — and guitars, which were either used to perform songs for the audience or to look cool.

Some people describe the performative males as “posers” akin to old archetypes from the 1990s and early 2000s. In this case, these men aren’t trying to be cool for each other; they are trying to show off their nonchalant intellect and emotional availability to the large crowd of women forming a horse shoe around the competitors.

Despite the difference, the fundamentals of both archetypes are similar, as they depend on trying to be someone they’re not.

From a more psychological standpoint, some participants argued all gender is performative. The gender norms we all live with are not something we were born with.

“The environment dictates who I am, you know? I grew up with a very feminist mom, a lot of thrifting places, a lot of bisexuals, and a lot of performative men,” Kramer said.

Gender roles in our society could be traced back to our fundamental need as humans to be a part of a group, and in this, there is something to be admired about performative males. It takes a certain type of courage to purposefully act and dress against thousands of years of preconceived notions.

However, just because these contests are lighthearted and silly doesn’t mean they’re making fun of men who live the lifestyle. According to attendees, there’s nothing wrong with being in touch with your feminine side, even if it’s mostly a performance.

Event organizers said while performative males get a bad rap for being manipulative, the people putting on the act are as genuine and kind as anyone.

These contests have built a community for performative men, Kramer said. Jude Geerdes, who won the first performative male contest and was a judge for the second, and Kramer met each other by attending.

While these contests are trending online for people to laugh at, they can, in fact, create community — even if performative. Whether you view performative males as scheming manipulators or soulful feminist allies, now you, too, can navigate this new trend.