Iowa Sen. Claire Celsi dies at 59

Iowa Sen. Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines, died at age 59 on Monday after entering hospice care for an undisclosed illness on Sept. 18.

In a news release on Monday, Iowa Senate Minority Leader Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, said she is deeply saddened by Celsi’s passing.

“In her private and public life, Senator Celsi was a fearless advocate and truth-teller for women, the elderly, and public education,” Wiener said in a new release on Monday. “Claire was an advocate for the vulnerable and a voice for the voiceless, representing thousands of Iowans who felt forgotten by the political process.”

Celsi was born and raised in Des Moines. She graduated from Dowling Catholic High School and Drake University. Celsi owned and operated The Public Relations Project, based in Des Moines, a public relations and marketing firm.

Celsi was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2018 and reelected in 2022 to represent Iowa Senate District 16, which includes portions of Windsor Heights, Clive, Waukee, and West Des Moines.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, in a Monday news release, said she is saddened to hear of Celsi’s passing.

“Claire was an impassioned voice for Central Iowa constituents and advocated on their behalf for several years in the State House,” Reynolds said in a news release Monday. “Even while privately battling illness, Claire made it a point to return to her post during this year’s legislative session and stand for her beliefs. Our family is praying for Claire’s loved ones at this time.”

Celsi was an advocate for education during her time in the Iowa Senate. Celsi strongly opposed a Republican-led law allowing students to use taxpayer-funded savings accounts to pay for private education.

“She was a fierce advocate for public education, protecting Iowa workers, cleaning up our water, and improving Iowa’s mental health system,” Iowa Democratic Chair Rita Hart said in a news release on Monday. “Claire always went the extra mile to make sure Iowans’ voices were heard by the legislature. Her hard work, dedication to public service, and compassion for others will be dearly missed.”

Celsi was the ranking member on the Senate Government Oversight Committee and led Democrats in calling for an investigation into Iowa’s nursing homes.

Celsi missed much of the 2025 legislative session due to a health issue that required surgery in April.

“As Claire dealt with health challenges, I admired her perseverance and determination to continue to serve her constituents and to be present at the Capitol,” Weiner said in the news release. “And she managed to leaven it all with humor, including during that last long night of the 2025 session.”

State law requires Reynolds to order a special election to fill the vacancy, the sixth special election held this year. Celsi is the third lawmaker to die in office, with three others having resigned to take other positions.

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Mike Klimesh, R-Spilville, said in a news release Monday, “this year has seen too much loss in the Iowa Senate.”

“Senator Claire Celsi was a dedicated public servant, a passionate advocate of her beliefs, and worked hard to represent the constituents of her district,” Klimesh said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and loved ones as they face this terrible loss.”

Celsi is survived by her husband, Todd Celsi, her mother, her two daughters, and two grandchildren.