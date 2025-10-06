Four easy Halloween crafts to haunt your home this holiday season

With Halloween quickly approaching, it’s time to get into the spooky spirit. Whether you are a parent trying to entertain your ghoul-obsessed children or a college student hoping to scare your roommates with devious decorations, this list has crafts that will leave you screaming for more.

Ghost garland

Sheet happens! Use the extra books or newspapers around the house to spook it up with some boo’tiful ghost garland.

For this craft, eight to 10 sheets of paper, scissors, a long string, and a marker are needed. Start by creating one sketch of the type of shape you want for your ghost. Cut that shape out, and it will be our guide for the rest of the ghosts. I used pages from old books to add some detail.

From there, cut out the desired amount of ghosts for your garland and add a little hole at the top to run the string through. I made about eight ghosts to fill up the string. To add some character to the ghost, take the marker and draw some eyes on each of them. String them all together and you have easy decorations to scare guests away!

Q-tip skeletons

Holy bone-loney! This craft is the perfect way to add some bone-chilling wall art to your dorm or apartment. This craft is perfect for young kids or less artistically inclined adults like me.

Start by getting Q-tips, glue, scissors, a canvas, and some printed or drawn skeleton heads. I drew them, but you can easily print them out as well. If you want to add some color, paint the canvas a fun color. I chose green and burnt orange to get into the fall mood.

Then take the Q-tips and cut them into various shapes and sizes. Starting from the bottom, build the skeleton by gluing the Q-tips onto the canvas. With the different shapes, you can add some dimension and smaller details to the skeleton. Once constructed, add the head to the neck. If you want to add a little extra detail to the canvas, you can paint the background any color.

Papier-mâché ghost

A hanging ghost is the perfect detail to add to any dark corner or creepy stairwell you may have in your home. Perfectly placed, and your home will be filled with screams of terror or joy!

Papier-mâché can be done many different ways, but for this ghoulfriend, we are going to use my strategy. Take two sheets of paper towels, glue, a paper bowl, a soda can, and some tinfoil to start. I mixed the glue and water using a 2-1 ratio, since I used a more liquid glue. Then I created my stand by taking the soda can and taping a ball of tinfoil to the top. This will be the mold the ghost will be shaped upon.

Next, soak the paper towels in the glue and water mixture until they are fully coated. Then lay it over our soda can mold, shaping it around the tinfoil for a more defined head. Repeat the process and lay the paper towel in a cross pattern from the original. Let it dry for 12 to 24 hours, and you will have a ghost gathering to decorate your home with.

Halloween coasters

For our last craft, we are creepin’ it crafty with some simple fall coasters to haunt a dining or living room.

Simply take some wooden coasters, which can be found at any local craft store, and some acrylic paint. Then let the creative energy flow. Paint any delicious deviant, gorgeous ghoul, spooky specter, or wicked weed — OK, maybe I need to stop with the alliteration. But, with these themes in mind, paint something that will have your guests running back to the kitchen.