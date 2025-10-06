Children are running the internet right now, and they’re also ruining it

Open up TikTok or Instagram, and you’ll probably see a 10-year-old showing off their new $60 moisturizer and a Cartier bracelet. From birthday shopping hauls to “get ready with me” videos, children are becoming influencers on social media, both following and creating trends.

A recently popularized term to describe these children is “Sephora Kid.” A “Sephora Kid” refers to the generation of young girls and tweens who participate in beauty trends and use trendy luxury skin care and makeup products intended for adults, and in this case, promote that lifestyle on social media.

While it’s true that many people thoroughly enjoy these videos, whether they offer a new perspective on childhood life now or are just purely for entertainment, I believe these so-called “kidfluencers” are ruining social media, the life cycle of trends, and even their own lives.

We’ve seen how children in front of a camera grow up. Child stars like Lindsey Lohan and Miley Cyrus spent their young days portraying normal kids, yet never got a chance at a normal childhood.

The online world still curates an environment for child exploitation. The ACE Family, a popular family vlogging channel on YouTube, for example, has faced criticism for putting their children in the spotlight of monetization, forcing them to make content for the world.

This is problematic: children who live on a screen struggle with unique stressors such as a lack of emotional support, being overworked in a fast-paced environment, and the inability to cope with it all. This can lead to substance abuse issues and a lack of psychosocial competence.

Falling into the category of “at-risk youth,” child influencers often experience labor exploitation for financial gain, usually benefiting family members.

The internet amplifies risks adults can often navigate, but children cannot, such as discerning what is real and what is fake. Although this risk has been recognized by the digital community, it still needs to have stronger legislation and regulation.

Some social media apps, like TikTok, have age regulations for users between the ages of 13-18, as all social media applications have a government-issued minimum of 13 years old to create an account via the Child Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998.

On TikTok, an account is automatically set to private if the user is between the ages of 13-15, and 17-year-olds and under are unable to exchange private messages. They call this feature “restricted mode.”

However, the number of loopholes might make these restrictions entirely ineffective. From being able to easily lie about age when setting up an account, to even getting step-by-step instructions on how to disable restricted mode with a quick Google search, there are ways around regulations.

The consequences also extend to the companies that market through influencers. Most famously, the skin care brand Drunk Elephant became a short-lived trend among adult consumers, mostly due to its popularity among “Sephora Kids.” The brand’s products, like bronzing drops and the protini polypeptide firming moisturizer, became must-haves for children.

Caroline Kruk, a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa, has seen many videos come up on her “For You” page of children using these and other Drunk Elephant products.

“I could have been interested in using it, but my first introduction to it, being a child using it, put me off a bit. It became a meme that Drunk Elephant was for 10-year-olds,” Kruk said.

While the brand updated its FAQs on its website following popularity with the younger community, saying its products are suitable for skin of all ages, it didn’t stop older consumers from straying away from the brand.

However, some of these products contain anti-aging serums, specifically retinols and peptides, which are unnecessary additives for younger skin. This can damage the skin barrier and upset full skin development, causing issues like chronic acne and permanent scarring.

So, in addition to ruining the internet for older users and brands, kids on the internet are ruining themselves, as well, and that goes beyond the physical.

Lily Thompson, a third-year at the UI, is active on TikTok and sees many videos of this year’s first-year class.

“[The freshmen class] posts a lot of [outfit of the day videos] and day-in-the-life videos, like they’re blogging everything they do. I would say freshmen do it more so than the other classes,” Thompson said.

Continuing to allow children to participate in influencer culture is dangerous to their well-being, the brands advertising on social media, and the adults who have to see it. Kick the kids off the internet, for everyone’s sake.