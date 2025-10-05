Tennis notebook | Iowa stays strong in doubles at the Cyclone Invitational

The Iowa women’s tennis team traveled west to Ames, Iowa, for the Cyclone Invitational this weekend. The Hawkeyes sent second-year Sally Xu and first-year Eline Bex to compete in both singles and doubles.

On Friday, Xu and Bex struggled in singles play against Diana Smolinska and Margaret Jaraczewski of Kansas State. Xu fell to Smolinska in two sets, 6-2 and 6-2, while Bex lost a tight battle with Jaraczewski in three sets, 6-0, 5-7, 7-5.

In doubles, Xu and Bex bounced back with two victories, teaming up to defeat their singles matchups from Kansas State, 8-7. The Iowa duo also took down Valeska San Martin Ramirez and Gabriela Felix of Iowa State.

The struggles in singles play continued on Saturday, as both Xu and Bex lost to Anlen Xie and Yinong Ma of Minnesota, respectively. Xu and Bex, as a pair, however, defeated Xie and Ma in doubles.

The Hawkeyes concluded the tournament on Sunday, with Xu and Bex again falling to Minnesota opponents. Xu lost to Jesselle Ante, 6-4 and 6-1, and Sofia Pinto defeated Bex in two sets, 7-5 and 6-4.

Xu and Bex continued their doubles success, beating Ante and Pinto 8-4. While the Hawkeye partnership struggled in singles, they finished 4-0 in doubles on the weekend.

“It was a great experience for Sally and Eline to get some quality matches over the weekend,” Iowa assistant coach Elise van Heuvelen Treadwell told Hawkeye Sports. “They had some quality wins in doubles and learned a lot from each match. We’re excited to get back to work in Iowa City and get ready for Ann Arbor.”

The Hawkeyes now turn their attention to the Michigan Invitational next weekend. The tournament will begin Friday, Oct. 10, and conclude on Sunday, Oct. 12, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Wolverines return their second-best singles player from last season, third-year Piper Charney. Charney boasted a 35-10 singles record last season. The junior also had a 9-7 record in doubles, split between three pairings.

Michigan also returns a dominant doubles duo in second-year Jessica Bernales and fourth-year Lily Jones, who finished last season with a 20-6 overall doubles record.

The Wolverines are coming off a dominant performance at the Michigan State Invitational this weekend, going undefeated in doubles and losing just one singles match through three days.

Bailey Sheinin, Ava Bruno, Gabriella Lindgren, and Laura Maser comprised the quartet representing Michigan in East Lansing. Lindgren was dominant, going 3-0 in singles and a combined 4-0 in doubles. Three wins while paired with Maser, and one with Bruno.

The Wolverines present a challenge for the Hawkeyes this weekend, especially in singles, where Iowa has struggled through this fall season. Iowa has been strong in doubles so far, and looks to continue that success at the Michigan Invitational.