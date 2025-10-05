Amana Colonies Oktoberfest turns 60

Laughter filled the air in Festhalle Barn as dozens of people clad in traditional German garments gathered together, drank beer, and danced to polka-themed tunes. The milestone 60th anniversary of Amana Colonies’ Oktoberfest celebration was underway, this time with expanded activities and an additional day of beer and brats.

“My favorite part of Oktoberfest is actually the camaraderie, the friendships we make here,” Jon Childers said. “There are a lot of people, particularly people who grew up in the Amanas, who have friends and relatives from all over the country that come home this time of year.”

Childers was this year’s Bürgermeister and has been attending the beer and bratwurst festivities for 50 years. He also previously helped to organize the festival for 13 of those years.

As Bürgermeister, Childers served as the leader of the festivities who opened the weekend with a keg tapping pre-party and parade.

As the festival evolved over the years, Childers has seen it grow through revolving events on Thursday nights, with the rest of the festival stretching into the weekend. Through it all, he and the other festival organizers have kept it authentic to festivals in Munich, Germany.

“The festival offers beers that are from Germany, and food that is all supplied from the Amana meat shop,” Childers said. “People want to feel that they’re German for the day.”

One of the new additions at the 60th festival was the “party patio,” a space with rounded wooden tables people could gather around while catching up and drinking. The patio was located directly below the Festhalle Barn, where music from the Polka Police and other bands could be heard throughout the afternoon.

Other events, such as a yodeling contest and a brat eating contest, were also held at the barn.

“It’s a pretty big deal this year, we have all types of bands coming and a beer tent with 60th anniversary signs,” event coordinator Kate Senneiff said. “There’s a lot of fun going on here this weekend.”

As the event has expanded, festival-goers have found new ways to make the most out of their time. Festival goer Dayna Kariz, from Saint Louis, and her mother found themselves at an herbal shop just a few blocks down from the main event. As it was Kariz’s first time at the festival, she wished to see more of what Amana had to offer.

“We wanted to see what was in Amana,” Kariz said. “This is our first stop, at the herbal shop here, we’re looking at the garden and taking in the scenery.”

Other participants were locals of Amana. Many were enjoying the festivities or helping run the main show, while a few decided to sell their own products alongside the festival.

Amana local and long-time participant Nikki Auberkett set up a stand in front of the garden Kariz and her mother were admiring. Selling butter beer and her own published books, Auberkett made the most out of the surplus of people.

“We bring all our special stuff out,” Auberkett said. “The bakery right now has an Oktoberfest latte. Plus, the maple syrup vendor next to the general store only comes here for Oktoberfest, and it’s the best maple syrup in the entire world.”

For many, Oktoberfest is a great addition to autumn festivities and a lovely way to explore local areas. As in the past 60 years, the Amana Colonies Oktoberfest will return next year during the first weekend of October with more beer, brats, and bops.