Iowa soccer draws, 1-1, against Michigan for third tie of season

After defeating Nebraska, 1-0, on the road last Sunday, No. 10 Iowa soccer resumed action with a 1-1 draw to unranked Michigan Saturday night in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes collected 21 shots compared to the Wolverines’ five and tied the game 68 minutes in on a goal from defender Miah Schueller.

“I think we are missing a lot of opportunities to make life easier for us,” Iowa head coach Dave Dilanni said. “I like how we played, but right now in the box, we need some of our attacking to be a bit more aggressive and a bit more ruthless.”

With the tie, Iowa moves the all-time series to 17-4-7 while DiIanni’s record against the Wolverines moves to 1-1-7.

Second-year Hawkeye goalkeeper Fernanda Mayrink got the nod defending the posts. For Michigan, fourth-year veteran Sophie Homan anchored the defense, protecting the net.

Homan recorded her first save of the night with a shot on goal from first-year midfielder Liana Tarasco at the 5:45 mark. Tarasco nearly caught the top-right corner of the net just minutes later with a lob shot that was inches away from connecting.

Ella Jablinsky was the first Wolverine to record a shot at the 14:28 mark, but was unsuccessful in her attempt.

The rapid Hawkeye offense continued to add shots on the Wolverines, with Iowa’s best chance of the half coming off the leg of Price Loposer, who found graduate-student forward Kelli McGroarty in the box. McGroarty narrowly missed a shot in the center of the goal

The Hawkeye offense was dominant in the first half, tallying seven shots and two shots on goal compared to Michigan’s one shot.

The physical and defense-oriented first half ended with nine fouls, leading to a scoreless tie at the break.

Tarasco opened up the second half with her fourth shot of the night, but the Wolverine defense remained impenetrable, blocking Tarasco’s attempt.

Michigan and Iowa went back and forth with multiple offensive attacks until fourth-year Wolverine midfielder Ella Lang took advantage of Mayrink on the ground after a diving stop, finding the bottom right of the net at the 60:44 minute.

Lang’s goal against the Hawkeyes marked her first of the season to give Michigan a narrow 1-0 lead. The Hawkeyes finally found success from Schueller. The graduate-student scored her first goal of the year.

“It felt great to score,” Schueller said. “I feel like we were really fighting this whole game. I feel like we deserved a goal, and that we deserved a couple more than what we got.”

In a tight 1-1 contest, Iowa’s last chance to take the game came in the winding seconds with a free kick from Roling. Oching found herself with the ball in the box with a last-second shot against the Wolverines, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Defensively, Homan ended the night with a stout performance, recording six saves on one goal allowed. Mayrink ended with one save and one goal allowed.

Up Next

Hawkeye soccer will be back in action this Thursday in Iowa City against a 6-6 Maryland Terrapin squad that has yet to find a win on the road, going 0-5 this season when traveling.

Third-year forward Kelsie Smith headlines the Maryland offense, firing four goals on the year. Fourth-year midfielder Ava Morales closely trails Smith, with three goals on the year.

“Maryland and Michigan State next week. Those are two very good teams, and we just need to stay focused and have a good week of practice. We need to continue to get better and hopefully get a few more goals in frame.

The Terrapins have an opportunity to improve upon their current 2-3 Big Ten record, with a match against Illinois tomorrow afternoon.