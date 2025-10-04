The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV Sports: #10 Iowa Manages a Draw vs Michigan in Annual Pink Out Game

In their annual Pink Out game the #10 Iowa Hawkeyes can only manage a draw against the Michigan Wolverines
Cole Krueger, DITV Sports
October 4, 2025
Print this Story