Coralville Democrat announces candidacy for U.S. Senate

Richard Sherzan, 79, of Coralville, announced he is running for the Democratic nomination for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat on Sept. 26. Sherzan has not yet filed papers to form a candidate committee with the Federal Election Commission, according to the FEC website.

Sherzan is one of six Democrats running for the U.S. Senate seat left open after U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, announced she would not be running for reelection on Sept. 2.

Sherzan was born in 1946 in Mobile, Alabama, and grew up in Des Moines, where he graduated from Dowling Catholic High School. He is a graduate of the University of Iowa with a master’s of arts degree in American history and holds a law degree from Drake University.

Sherzan served one term in the Iowa House of Representatives after being elected in 1978. Sherzan also served in the Vietnam War, where he earned a Purple Heart Award and Bronze Star Award with “V” Device.

Sherzan has also run several unsuccessful congressional and senatorial campaigns since 2014, retiring as an administrative law judge in Arizona after 17 years on the bench.

Sherzan said in a news release he is running as a “new Democrat” to offer a contrasting political and economic agenda dubbed a “new West” agenda to Republicans’ “America First” agenda.

“I am running because I want to offer a new, Democratic message and agenda, which offers a ‘new direction’ for America — a ‘New West’ direction,” Sherzan said in the release. “I am running because, as an Iowan and American, I am not satisfied with the status quo. I want to try to offer a ‘new vision and new agenda’ for a better Iowa and a better America.”

Sherzan said this agenda offers Democrats a new way forward on economic issues. The platform would recognize that the U.S. economy has changed fundamentally over the past century, from large national corporations to multinational corporations that rule over U.S. industries, unlike “America First.”

The “America First” agenda, pioneered by President Donald Trump, focuses on rebalancing trade relationships and moves the U.S. to a more isolationist foreign policy where the government is more concerned with domestic affairs rather than foreign affairs. Trump’s economic policy doesn’t take into account that most large U.S. corporations are multinational, and to incentivize them to invest in the U.S. economy, they must create governmental partnerships, Sherzan said.

Sherzan said the economy needs an “economic public-private partnership” or an “all-America partnership” that involves the government, private sector, labor force, and the U.S.’s colleges and universities, which Sherzan said have always acted in some form in the U.S. economy.

“Our times require the renewal and reform of that historical partnership, if we are to successfully engage the challenges and troubles of the 21st-century global economy and the world,” Sherzan said. “The ‘New West’ agenda seeks that economic renewal, that economic reform — and the establishment of that new, ‘All-America Partnership.’”

As part of the “new West” agenda, Sherzan also said he would support granting health care and higher education as legal rights “to ensure the strength and prosperity of the United States, in the 21st century.”

“The ‘New West’ Agenda seeks the establishment of health care and higher education as new, individual rights and freedoms in American society,” Sherzan said. “Accordingly, seeks to realize… the promise of American Democracy, as set forth in America’s founding documents.”