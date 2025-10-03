The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Iowa Women’s Basketball Helps Build House with Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity

The Iowa Hawkeyes volunteered with Women Build to help with a project for first-time home owners.
Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports
October 3, 2025
Photo contributed by Scott Hawes, the Executive Director of Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity
