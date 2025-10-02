UI students get a sneak peak at Peacock’s newest true crime show

The lights dimmed as the crowd silenced. The only noise in the room was the AC blasting. Everyone in the crowd held their breaths as they prepared to watch the early preview of the second episode of NBCUniversal/Peacock’s newest show “Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy.”

On Oct. 1, Executive Producer Kelly Macmanus Funke and Showrunner and Executive Producer Patrick Macmanus came to the University of Iowa to preview the upcoming show. The show is expected to release to Peacock’s streaming service on Oct. 16.

Not only did they do an early showing of the episode, they also held a moderated discussion with questions from the audience afterward. Macmanus Funke held her own moderated panel with students to answer questions more focused on the film industry on Oct. 2. Although Macmanus could not be present for either event, he joined via Zoom to talk about the episode.

The majority of the episode shown followed the events after Gacy was discovered by the police to have dead bodies in his basement. It mainly showed the story of one of the victims before he met Gacy.

Rather than the entire season following and glorifying the horrific things Gacy did, it is clear the show is going to be more focused on the victim’s stories.

“It’s a swing, and it’s a swing that may not work,” Macmanus said.

Unknown to the crowd, the show takes less of a documentary approach to the retelling. The set of writers working on this season had an extensive amount of research that went into creating the show.

“The show was very interesting because I thought it was going to more of a documentary type of thing, but it’s really more like an actual narrative in this world based off of the murders,” Alexis Grantz, a second-year UI student who attended both events, said.

Originally, the sibling producers did not want to take the idea that the network had provided them with. Once they were approached a third time and had watched the NBC documentary on Gacy, they decided they needed to help tell this story.

“Something clicked in his brain that [Patrick] found a path forward, but as he said, only if the studio and Peacock were willing to let him not tell the story of Gacy, but actually tell the story of how he defined the victims, which were the cops, the lawyers, the families, and the actual victims,” Macmanus Funke said.

The episode flipped between the story of John Alan Szyc before he went missing, and Gacy as he led the detectives working on his case to the locations of his victim’s bodies. Though there were a few moments that were a bit rough to watch, it had the audience drawn in from the start.

The producers chose to create the show at this time partially because of the network, but also mostly because of the climate with young people today. There are still signs of struggle within the same communities there were at the time of Gacy’s case.

“But I think that all of our young people are really struggling to find their place and while they aren’t on the streets of Chicago like a lot of these young men were, I think that a lot of them feel alone,” Macmanus Funke said. “There was a resonance to these 33 men’s stories with what I think I’m seeing with young people that I love in my own life and that I’m constantly trying to make sure they know that they aren’t alone.”

By changing the main focus of the show from Gacy to the victim’s stories, it takes away from the amount of glorification that might occur toward Gacy. It provides a chance to tell the victim’s lives in a deeper way that is more true to what they lived through.