Opinion | The art of riling up the neighbors

Terrible roommates are a hot topic of conversation around campus. As the semester drags on and students get settled in, bad habits start to seep in.

But at least with a roommate, there’s more possibility to communicate — maybe the more sinister opposition to being able to study in your own living space is the terrible neighbor.

You knew what you were getting into when you moved into a student housing apartment complex, but my God — anyone who blasts King Von so loudly that your bed shakes at 3 a.m. needs to have their mental health and hearing evaluated.

It’s not a surprise that an excess of noise has a less-than-beneficial effect on just about everything you do. At the same time, nobody wants to be the hysterical neighbor who goes around complaining about this and that, expecting their neighbors to live in near-monkish silence and using noise complaints to beat them into submission. But maybe even that’s better than the noisy neighbor.

I was privileged to witness a speaker battle between two warring apartments that had their windows open, each fighting to be louder than the other. The second apartment turned up their speaker in response to the first, and then the first cranked theirs even higher. I was still able to hear it despite wearing earplugs and burying my head in pillows.

No, that’s not right. I was able to feel it, as my entire apartment actually shook with the beat of the song.

It went on like this for hours, until at last one of them shouted an obscenity in defeat and shut their window. Victory at last, but not for anyone in the apartment complex. Noise isn’t the only problem you’ll face, though — or rather, smell.

I’m not going to criticize people who smoke. But maybe you have a problem when people passing by your room feel compelled to pinch their noses and wash their clothes because your apartment smells like the set of a Cheech and Chong film. By all means, smoke your lungs out. But it wouldn’t be a bad idea to open a window or invest in some incense.

Speaking of smoke, how have people reached the age of 20 without learning how to cook? The fire alarm in student housing complexes seems to go off at least once a month, presumably because some drunk just learned what a grease fire is.

The bad neighbor is a figure you can draw clearly in your imagination because we all know him well, despite not wishing to do so. But what if you could just as easily draw the image of a good neighbor?

What would they look like? How would they act? Maybe we need to know how to perform the role of the good neighbor if we wish to banish the presence of the bad one. Or maybe this will just be a fun exercise in wishful thinking. In my effort to find out what a good neighbor was, I asked a peer, Krish Gupta, who lives in Currier, what makes a good neighbor.

“When they don’t make an insane amount of noise at night and let me sleep in peace,” he said.

For the most part, that’s all there is. Be a reasonable human being, the golden rule, and all that. By that logic, I suppose we should give bad neighbors the same courtesy they show us: none.

If you want to be a good neighbor, the first and foremost thing you must do is be respectful of noise. That’s the foundation; everything else builds upon it to move you from a neighbor to a friend.

Start smiling when you walk by your neighbors, pick up trash left outside their doors, check on them when they look down, leave some food at their door, or invite them over. This is how you become a good neighbor — maybe even the person who makes it palatable to live near a bad one.