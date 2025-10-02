Iowa City VA workers worry about pay amid government shutdown

Patrick Kearns, nurse at the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Medical Center and president of a local chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees, a labor union for federal employees, is unsure when his next paycheck will come in after the government shut down on Wednesday.

The federal government shuts down when a budget appropriations bill, or a continuing resolution, is not passed by Congress and signed by the president ahead of the deadline, which is frequently the start of the next fiscal year, Oct. 1.

A budget appropriations bill provides funding to federal agencies for the fiscal year. If Congress cannot agree on a budget, a continuing resolution can be passed, which continues previous spending appropriations for a set amount of time until a new budget is agreed upon.

The government has shut down seven times since the 1990s, only three of those times lasting more than two weeks.

Kearns has been a VA nurse for 30 years and currently works in the intensive care unit. He has lived through numerous shutdowns as a federal employee, both paid and unpaid. Kearns said as of Sept. 30, the VA had not issued a statement to employees or union workers on the state of their next paycheck, and that Kearns planned to show up to work as usual.

Pete Kasperowicz, press secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs, said in a statement to The Daily Iowan, on Sept. 30, veteran health care, including VA medical centers, outpatient clinics, and veterans centers, would not be impacted by the shutdown.

Kearns said he does not expect pay during the shutdown because the Trump administration has “tried to disrupt normal workflow as much as possible.”

“That is the most painful thing they could do to federal employees, which seems to be their goal,” he said.

Many federal employees were expecting furloughs in the event of a shutdown, or mandatory suspension of work without pay. The Congressional Budget Office estimated 750,000 furloughs each day the government is shut down. Kearns did not anticipate furloughs at the Iowa City VA.

Kearns said the effects of the government shutdown would be “largely invisible” to patients at the VA but highly disruptive to all federal employees, many of whom live paycheck to paycheck.

“The people who control aircraft going into O’Hare [Airport] or Cedar Rapids [Airport], are those people worried about being able to pay their mortgage?” Kearns asked. “I want them paying attention to landing airplanes.”

Kearns said federal services outside of VA medical centers will be impacted, and people don’t realize the expansive services provided by the federal government until they are gone.

“What [the Trump administration] doesn’t understand or doesn’t care about is that it has real-life effects,” Kearns said.

Kasperowicz said veteran career counseling, the GI Bill Hotline, and VA benefits regional offices, public affairs, and outreach to veterans are among the services that will close during the shutdown.

He said VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered, the Board of Veterans’ Appeals will continue deciding cases, and VA Contact Centers and the Veterans Crisis Line remain open 24/7.

Republicans, Democrats swap blame for the shutdown

Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said Democrats, who did not vote for a continuing resolution, are at fault for the shutdown.

“They’ll throw soldiers, seniors, veterans, law enforcement, and families under the bus if it means funding their radical agenda and taking a cheap shot at President Trump,” Kaufmann said in a statement. “It’s shameful, extreme, and shows just how far-left they’ve gone to appease their radical base.”

Iowa Democrats said they did not support a Republican-proposed continuing resolution because the resolution did not extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, which Democrats warn would hike up health care premiums. The Iowa Democratic Party Chair said Republicans are at fault for the shutdown.

“Feenstra, Hinson, Miller-Meeks, and Nunn all fled D.C. after refusing to negotiate with their colleagues and voting for a bad spending bill that includes the largest price hike of health insurance premiums in 15 years,” Hart said in a news release.