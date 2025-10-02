Guest Opinion | UI Center for Intellectual Freedom is not needed

To the Members of the Iowa Board of Regents:

I am writing to you today regarding House File 437, the bill to establish a Center for Intellectual Freedom at the University of Iowa. Serious damage to the scholarly reputation of the U of I could arise if the bill is implemented without careful thought. The difficulties arise both from the unusual language of the bill itself and from the way it was advocated in the Legislature. I understand that at your meeting on Wednesday, you are considering the appointment of an interim director. Even at this early stage in setting up the Center, great care should be taken in that choice.

Before I address my main points, let me first observe just how curious it is that some would think Iowa needs another center for intellectual freedom. We already have 18 of them! We have three Regents universities and fifteen community colleges, all of which must obey strong statutory mandates to defend free speech and academic freedom, as I described in my June 9 memo to you. Thus, to argue that we need another such “center” is to imply that the Board of Regents and the community college Boards of Trustees are not doing their jobs under existing law. That is unfair to you and untrue.

But the Legislature passed HF 437, so we have to go about setting up yet another center. The bill, in fact, contains much idealistic language about “free societies,” “free, open, and rigorous intellectual inquiry,” and “the values of free speech and civil discourse.” It even embraces “intellectual diversity”! The problems here are two. First, the nonstandard institutional structure imposed by HF 437 and the legislative history of the bill raise serious issues of both substance and perception as to whether a center set up in these circumstances can achieve the stated statutory ideals. Second, the statements of the individual being considered for interim director indicate that he may not be able to supply the delicate leadership needed at this stage.

Various statutory provisions contribute to the institutional credibility problem. Several have to do with the terms of appointment of Center faculty, including the grant of tenure. Section 7 of HF 437 (new Code section 263C.6) provides that the Center faculty members shall be “tenure-eligible” and then goes on to specify:

Faculty members who are not affiliated with the center shall have no authority to approve, deny, or modify the terms of appointment of faculty to the center.

A faculty member’s “terms of appointment” can include an offer or award of tenure, either at initial hiring or granted later on. For virtually all cases in current university departments, tenure cannot be granted until after a thorough review, not just by the employing department but also by the faculty of the college in which the department sits, including the college dean, and subsequently by the provost, assistant provosts, and the university president. Essentially all of these reviewers from outside the department will themselves have faculty status. Such a careful review by faculty both inside and outside the employing department — which I myself once went through! — is a crucial quality control step in awarding what is often lifetime employment.

In the case of the Center, however, outside faculty are, as above, excluded from the Center’s personnel decisions. HF 437 thus foreclosed this vital part of faculty quality control. This major deviation from the academic practice standard elsewhere in the university — and indeed throughout academia — will raise major credibility issues regarding the Center’s intellectual standing and status.

It gets worse. Section 10 of HF 437 (new Code section 263C.9(1)) gives the director of the Center “the sole and exclusive authority to manage the recruitment and hiring process, and to extend offers for employment of the center and to terminate employment of all staff of the center.” So, not only is external review of a tenure case by faculty from outside the Center prevented, but HF 437 prevents even any internal review by Center colleagues. All power is placed in the hands of the director. And, it’s not just tenure. The dictatorial power of the director extends to whom to recruit, whom to hire, and what goes into “offers of employment,” which can include salary, teaching load, research support, etc. The director’s power even extends to “terminat[ing] employment,” which calls into question whether center faculty functionally do get tenure.

And it gets even worse. Section 10 in 263C.9(4) says, “The director shall report directly to the board.” Not even the provost — or even president — of the university can control any abuses!

The advisory council created in Section 8 of HF 437 (new Code section 263C.7) is of little help. This council is appointed by the Board of Regents, once again excluding the president and provost of the university, unless the board appoints one of them to the sole council position allotted to a university employee. (I recommend you do that.) The council’s sole statutory function is to conduct a search for a new director when the position is vacant and to recommend finalists to the board (again, not to the president or provost). No provision is made in statute for the director’s length of term or for the grounds for possible dismissal.

So the stage is set. Whether the center will live up to the ideals of the language in HF 437 will depend crucially on the choice of a director. If the board works very hard — and is very lucky — you may be able to find a scholar both of high character to exercise the immense powers of the position with integrity and commitment to the statutory ideals and also of sufficient professional standing nationally to overcome the implied question of why the University of Iowa isn’t already a center of intellectual freedom in and of itself.

If you fail to find such a person, the door is open to darker possibilities. Under less than stellar leadership, the center could become and could come to be seen as a small, self-contained fiefdom, a protected class insulated from accountability and not held to the normal standards of academic quality.

So now we turn to the question of an interim director. The proposed candidate is Prof. Luciano de Castro. Let me say up front that despite nominally being in the same general field (economics), I don’t recall ever meeting him and am only very superficially familiar with his academic work. My comments here are based on the public comments he made advocating for HF 437 at a formal subcommittee hearing and on the press reporting surrounding the process of that bill’s consideration.

A first red flag arose in de Castro’s complaint about a course he had proposed for the U of I to be titled “Political Economy and Capitalism.” He told the subcommittee that the course would have adopted a “market-friendly perspective.” (The Gazette, 2/18/25) The course was not offered. Prof. de Castro implies that the reason was intellectual bias. I would suggest instead that the reason may have been because it appeared to signal a prescriptive pedagogical delivery of the type the board was discussing in June regarding DEI; i.e., indoctrination.

I contrast his approach with my 29 years of teaching 10,000 or so students at Iowa State. In that time, I never taught a market-friendly course. I also never taught a market-unfriendly course. I taught courses in economics that attempted to explain market behavior: how buyers and sellers, consumers and producers, made market decisions based on consumer preferences, production technology, prices, and other factors. I then discussed how these actors came together in markets to determine market outcomes like prices, quantities, and profits. Objective measures can then be applied to evaluate market performance, such as profits and consumer surplus. Some types of markets and some market circumstances do better than others. I never began with an objective to be friendly or unfriendly to market systems. I just pursued “free, open, and rigorous intellectual inquiry” and let the analysis guide the conclusions.

It troubles me that de Castro would propose a course that would put its thumb so obviously and intentionally on the scale from the get-go. Doing so seems inconsistent with the stated approach of the new Center for Intellectual Freedom.

At the same subcommittee meeting, de Castro was reported to say that the school needs to teach the positives of the system of capitalism. (Iowa Capital Dispatch, 2/12/25) Teaching the negatives? Apparently not mentioned. He even was reported to make the ludicrous claim that no courses on capitalism are taught at the UI. To the contrary, except for an economic history or comparative systems course, I am sure that all the economics courses at all of the Regents universities are mainly focused on capitalist economies. His statements again reveal a disturbing predisposition and lack of perspective.

The main thrust of de Castro’s argument for the Center apparently comes from data on the political party registration and political donation patterns of university faculty. These lean Democratic. In recent years, however, that is part of a broader pattern of partisan identification in the general population. As he himself admitted, “The most educated states are all blue, and the least educated states are all red.” (The Gazette, 2/18/25) How would he address this “problem” at the Center? By hiring less educated professors??

At a more basic level, de Castro offered no evidence that party registration in either direction undermined faculty commitment to intellectual freedom. He offered only unsupported statements about “like-minded” colleagues who engage in teaching and research likely to “convert believers.” (The Gazette, 2/18/25) He offered no data to support such assertions and no logic to connect them.

Apparently, Prof. de Castro translates the statutory goal of “intellectual diversity” for the Center as party registration quotas. I fear that he would be inclined to hire overwhelmingly from one party. Such a result, even on an interim basis, would damage the reputation of the Center from its inception and undermine its public image. Far from an engine promoting intellectual freedom, the Center would come to be seen as a partisan refuge for those not inclined to compete in the open market for ideas.

Please consider another candidate for interim director of the Center. We need one with a deeper understanding of intellectual freedom. We need someone with the professional stature and commitment to rise above political partisanship, not someone with a partisan axe to grind. We need someone who can command respect from the broadest spectrum of philosophical views so that from its beginning, the Center can be set on a path to achieve the lofty goals identified in HF 437.

Thank you for your consideration,

Senator Herman C. Quirmbach

Ranking Member

Senate Education Committee

Iowa Senate, District 25 – Ames