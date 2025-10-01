Protesters support immigrant families during their scheduled ICE check-ins in Cedar Rapids rally

Protesters pushed against police tape and confronted officers amid chants of “No ICE, no KKK, no fascist U.S.A.” and “Your bullets can’t kill words, your bullets can’t kill minds” outside the Cedar Rapids Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, office on Wednesday.

Organized by Escucha Mi Voz, a faith-based, immigrant-led organization, the rally was held to support immigrant families during their scheduled ICE check-ins at the office. Hundreds of protesters rallied outside and in the parking lot, demanding justice for immigrant families and an end to what they see as “fear-driven policies.”

Among the crowd was Des Moines resident Michael Danos, who came to the rally after witnessing the arrest of Jorge Elieser González Ochoa last Thursday in Iowa City. The Bread Garden Market employee was arrested at the Bread Garden Market, his place of employment, by three federal agents in plain clothes.

“No matter how many of us they take, the equal rights that we believe in, the equality and material conditions will persist,” he said. “They can kill however many of us they want, but the things we stand for won’t die.”

Escucha Mi Voz Community organizer Alejandra Escobar stressed the importance of being vocal on immigration issues.

“It’s important because we can shine a light on them and let the rest of the world know what’s going on, because, as we all know, [ICE] thrives in the shadows,” she said. “So that’s why we’re here. We need to see what’s going on.”

Iowa State Rep. Angel Ramirez, D–Cedar Rapids, Iowa’s first Latina state representative, expressed her concerns with ICE’s presence in the state and urged taking a stand.

“It’s important all elected officials and people in positions of power are paying attention and showing up,” she said. “We can’t let our community members do all of the heavy lifting for us. We have proximity to power, and in doing that, we need to exercise our privilege, to unite alongside our community members and stand for what’s right.”

Cedar Rapids Reverend Jonathan Heifner, who also spoke at the rally, emphasized that, as a clergyman and person of faith, it is particularly important to support immigrant families.

“Our sacred texts call us to this,” he said in an interview with The Daily Iowan. “Our greatest commands are suggesting we need to look out for our neighbors, and particularly the most vulnerable of our neighbors.”

Heifner added that showing up and supporting immigrant families makes their check-ins easier.

“The greatest moment of joy in these gatherings is when somebody walks out and there is a crowd cheering them on, and to see them light up,” he said. “Not only have they just been able to take this sigh of relief, but now they have people saying, ‘we’re celebrating with you.’”

Ramirez noted growing tension between ICE and Escucha Mi Voz during protests.

“When we were first doing the accompaniments here at the Cedar Rapids office, we didn’t have any blockades,” she said. “As we started bringing people, they started putting up the blockades. ICE is afraid of how effective we are.”