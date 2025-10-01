Iowa women’s basketball lands prized recruit McKenna Woliczko

Iowa women’s basketball’s season is just around the corner, but its long-term future received a solid foundation Wednesday when five-star recruit McKenna Woliczko committed to the Hawkeyes. The forward announced her decision over social media. She chose Iowa over South Carolina, USC, and Ohio State.

Hailing from San Jose, California, Woliczko stands at 6-foot-2 and is the sixth-ranked player nationally in the class of 2026, per 247 Sports. Woliczko missed most of her junior season at Archbishop Mitty High School due to a torn ACL in her right knee but will play this year for the Monarchs. In her sophomore season, Woliczko 22.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

On the international scenes. Woliczko won gold medals in the 2024 Under-17 FIBA World Cup and in the 2023 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championships. For the U17 squad, the forward averaged 12.4 points per game on 51.3 percent shooting and registered 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. On the U16 unit, Woliczko led all players in the tournament with a 62 percent field goal mark, not to mention averaging a near double-double with 11.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Woliczko visited Iowa over Labor Day weekend, attending Hawkeye football’s season-opener against UAlbany. She joins first-year guard Addie Deal as the Hawkeyes’ five-star recruits from California. Iowa women’s basketball’s season tips off on Nov. 3 when the Hawkeyes host Southern University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.