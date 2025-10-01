Iowa City Fire Department installs new alert system for road safety

To combat the dangers of emergency vehicle accidents, the Iowa City Fire Department installed the Highway Awareness & Alert System, or HAAS, into the Battalion Chief’s command vehicle.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, 11 percent of the 72 U.S. firefighter fatalities from 2024 occurred while firefighters were responding to or returning from emergency calls.

The HAAS system is a small box that, when plugged in, will alert drivers on Apple Maps or Waze when emergency vehicles, like fire trucks, ambulances, or police cars, are nearby.

Battalion Chief Zach Hickman said he appreciates the system is automatic and seamless.

“It’s not one more thing that we have to remember to do or turn on or activate, it just automatically connects to our emergency lights,” he said.

August marked the first full month using the new system in the command vehicle. Hickman said he hopes the HAAS system will alert more drivers on busy roads like I-80.

“We can predict a fire and we can control a fire,” he said. “But when we’re talking about vehicles traveling at 80 miles an hour down the interstate with a civilian in it, we have very little control over what they do.”

Hickman was able to alert more than 300 drivers via HAAS alert over the month of August. Hickman said no firefighters have suffered fatalities or serious injuries this year.

“I can’t say if we don’t have any firefighter injuries or fatalities this year, it’s because of this,” Hickman said. “But I can guarantee that if we can notify one person and get one person to slow down or move over, that’s a win for us.”

Iowa City Fire Station 4, located at 2008 Dubuque Road, Iowa City, serves the city’s northeastern area, including the heavily traveled Interstate 80 corridor.

Hickman said Station 4 is getting a new Quint 4 aerial truck, a fire truck with a pump, tank, hoses, ladders, and aerial ladder, in the future, helping them respond faster along the interstate.

They also have three new Pierce engines, or fire trucks with water, hoses, and pumps, ordered, expected after the start of 2026, which will also be at Station 4. All vehicles will come with HAAS Alert installed for free, including five years of free subscription, thanks to a partnership between Pierce and HAAS.

“Once that [Quint 4] goes into service, and [Station 4] starts responding out the interstate, the number of people that we reach will increase substantially,” he said.

Andreas Wilz, paramedic field operations supervisor of Johnson County Ambulance Service, said the practice of one agency, like the fire department adopting a new system in the trial form before phasing it out, is commonplace.

“We look forward to getting information from [the fire department], as far as their insight on how the system is,” he said. “The goal of the system in general is to reduce emergency vehicle collisions, and that’s one of the most costly risks for any of our agencies that use lights and sirens.”

Wilz pointed out that identifying the local statistical benefits of the new system isn’t necessarily realistic, as higher alerts and lower fatalities can be uncorrelated.

“But for nationwide data, the early numbers show promising data that the alerts tend to slow down vehicles and help them move over faster, which are the two biggest things for us that we have challenges with, especially in Iowa City,” he said. “There’s nowhere for these cars to go unless they have time to react.”

Wilz said the ambulance services do not have the same partnership with HAAS because they don’t use Pierce engines. As a result, each unit would be $400 to install with an annual subscription fee.

To install the system in all 15 frontline units of the ambulance service, the cost would be upwards of $6,000.

Wilz said the ambulance service could implement a similar phase implementation system to the fire department — installing HAAS in the supervisor SUV and slowly rolling it out to other vehicles.

Lee Hermiston, public safety information officer, said in a statement to The Daily Iowan, the Iowa City Police Department currently has no plans to implement HAAS.

“Highways are an inherently more dangerous place for first responders. Anyone who works in this high speed environment – from first responders to construction workers – deserves to go home safely each day,” he said. “We encourage drivers to watch their speed, avoid distractions, and move over or slow down for roadside incidents.”