IC community members rally for free speech

Around 100 Iowa City community members gathered to listen to speeches from local officials and advocates at a free speech rally on the Pedestrian Mall Wednesday, following tumultuous weeks of nationwide debate surrounding First Amendment rights.

Rod Sullivan, a Johnson County supervisor and organizer of the rally, said free speech is at risk on the federal, state, and local levels.

“It sounds like, as of the last couple of days, you can be considered a terrorist and an enemy of the state if you call a fascist a fascist,” Sullivan said. “We’re treading into some pretty dangerous territory here.”

The rally comes less than two weeks after the late-night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was temporarily removed from the air after host Jimmy Kimmel commented on conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death, sparking debate. The Trump administration thought Kimmel’s comments violated FCC policies, while First Amendment advocates argued his removal threatened Kimmel’s right to free speech, according to The New York Times.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was assailed at the rally as threatening the First Amendment right of Iowans. She has been widely criticized throughout her term as governor for a flurry of controversial instructions, including her support of book bans and restrictions on educational material referencing gender identity, which First Amendment advocates argue is a constitutional violation.

Iowa City community members Sue and Lar Fuortes have been long-time advocates for civil rights reforms. They came to the protest out of concern that people are being silenced by the federal government, and said the turmoil of recent months is worse than the 1960s and 1970s, a time in U.S. history well-known for its widespread political upheaval and protest.

Sue Fuortes said political unrest has made its way to Iowa City after the arrest of Jorge Elieser González Ochoa on Thursday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Bread Garden Market in downtown Iowa City.

“We feel like we’re in Iowa City, this lovely little bubble, but we’re vulnerable too,” Sue Fuortes said.

Johnson County Supervisors Chair Jon Green spoke at the rally and referenced a Sept. 30 federal court ruling, American Association of University Professors v. Rubio, in which Judge William G. Young of the Massachusetts District Court ruled the Trump administration violated the First Amendment by arresting, detaining, and deporting lawful noncitizens for pro-Palestinian advocacy.

Green emphasized the conclusion of Young’s decision, which included a quote from former President Ronald Regan’s 1967 inaugural gubernatorial speech.

“‘Freedom is a fragile thing, and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction,’” he quoted, urging the public to stand up to the federal government.

Green garnered recent statewide attention after he defied Reynolds’ order to fly flags at half-staff following the killing of Kirk.

“I condemn Kirk’s killing, regardless of who pulled the trigger or why,” Green said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. “But I will not grant Johnson County honors to a man who made it his life’s mission to denigrate so many of the constituents I have sworn an oath to protect, and who did so much to harm not only the marginalized, but also to degrade the fabric of our body politic.”

Iowa City resident Lisa Sedlacek said she came to the rally because her rights are being taken away by the Trump administration. She said freedoms are being stripped from people and that the U.S. is “definitely under a dictatorship.”

“I have grandkids,” Sedlacek said. “This is not the world I want them to live in.”

UI Associate Professor Brett Johnson and Shawn Harmsen, Iowa City City councilor and professor of journalism at Coe College, advocated for the freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

“No matter who you are, no matter what you believe, no matter who you vote for, support for the First Amendment is, or at least should be, the most uncontroversial thing out there today,” Johnson said.

Sam Helmick, president of the American Library Association and librarian at Iowa City Public Library, said public libraries are the First Amendment in action, as the public has the right to read, listen, question, gather information, believe, or not believe.

“When you use your library card, when you read bravely, listen openly, you are not only strengthening yourself, you are moving discourse forward. You are moving our nation forward,” Helmick said.