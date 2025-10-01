Guest Opinion | Hawkeyes, you must defend human rights

An Open Letter to the Students of the University of Iowa

Dear Hawkeyes,

It is our honor to welcome you to Iowa City. Whether you are beginning your very first

semester, returning for another year, or completing your final steps toward graduation, you are

part of a city that thrives because of its energy, creativity, and diversity.

The people of Iowa City value diverse identities among our residents and visitors. We believe

every person — regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, faith, ability, or

background — deserves respect, dignity, and opportunity. This is a commitment guiding how we

live, learn, and grow together as a community. The city’s five-year strategic plan puts forth

three core values: 1. Partnerships and Engagement, 2. Climate Action, and 3. Racial Equity,

Social Justice, and Human Rights.

In the face of recent actions by the state of Iowa, including limiting bodily autonomy and

health care access, the declaration of diversity and inclusion as “illegal,” and the removal of

gender identity from the state’s civil rights act, we understand and acknowledge the fear and

uncertainty that many students and residents feel. Although the University of Iowa has severely

reduced or removed services and protections for students of diverse backgrounds and

remained silent in the face of continued threats from the state legislature and the Board of

Regents, the City of Iowa City remains steadfastly committed to preserving and restoring the

constitutional rights of all who live here.

On Aug. 19, the Iowa City City Council unanimously passed a resolution to reaffirm the equal

protection of LGBTQ+ people in the city, emphasizing a “need to be willing to fight for the

people who live in your community.” In the resolution, the city declared its commitment to

vigorously enforce Title 2, the human rights section of the city code, and to prioritize budgetary

expenditures to align with those values. Iowa City stands against discrimination in all its forms

and works to ensure that everyone has the freedom to be themselves without fear of prejudice.

Although we continue to see individuals and institutions declare by words alone that they value

diversity and inclusion with little action amidst attacks on those values, the City of Iowa City is

committed to fighting for the rights of residents and ensuring every voice is included. From local

protections in housing and employment to our daily culture of mutual respect, we are dedicated to fostering a safe and welcoming place for all.

As you walk our streets, explore our arts and culture, and engage in dialogue across campus

and community spaces, know that you are welcomed and valued. Your voice matters. Your

experiences enrich us. Your presence strengthens our shared pursuit of justice, equity, and

belonging.

We invite you to contribute your talents, ideas, and compassion to this community. There are

so many community organizations that provide support to students, as well as offer opportunities to get involved in the important work of defending human rights. Together, we are building an Iowa City where every person is empowered to thrive.

Welcome home, Hawkeyes.

With respect and solidarity,

The City of Iowa City Human Rights Commission

Doug Kollasch, Chair