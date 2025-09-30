Seven of the most popular Stephen King film adaptations

“The Long Walk,” based on one of Stephen King’s oldest stories, was released in theaters on Sept. 12, making it a perfect time to recap the seven best films inspired by a King novel.

No matter what bookstore you step into, whether it’s the three-story Barnes & Noble in New York City or a small store at a local airport, the chances of finding a King novel are near a hundred percent. With over 80 novels and 200 short stories published, it’s no surprise these stories have been adapted into several popular movies and

television series.

The Shining

“Here’s Johnny!” is one of the most widely referenced horror movie quotes of all time, and for good reason. “The Shining” is a chilling psychological thriller featuring outstanding acting performances from Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, and Danny Lloyd, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. It’s hard to find a scene in “The Shining” that isn’t popular among cinema fans, and even if King himself has expressed displeasure in the movie, it doesn’t deny the fact that “The Shining” is one of his most popular adaptations.

The Shawshank Redemption

You can’t call yourself a movie lover if you’ve never seen “The Shawshank Redemption” before. As the highest-ranking film on the IMDb Top 250 Movies with a 9.3 out of 10 star rating, “The Shawshank Redemption” is an intense story about prison, friendship, and character. Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman deliver the best performances of their careers. Highlighting the character development of Andy Dufresne and Red makes this movie as emotional as it is.

Carrie

Even if you’ve never seen the film before, you’ve definitely heard mention of the prom scene in it. “Carrie” is known for catapulting King to success. With the original novel being published in 1974 and the movie being released only two years later in 1976, “Carrie” was both King’s first novel and his first to be adapted into a movie. “Carrie” delivers on stunningly chilling

performances and a monstrous female lead with supernatural telekinetic powers that leave the audience in suspense and shock.

It

Sorry, but if you’re afraid of clowns, then “It” is definitely not the movie for you. With a creepy, unsettling antagonist and a coming-of-age story driven by a group of young, frequently bullied kids, “It” has both a chilling plotline and dramatic suspense. The young actors deliver impressive performances throughout the movie, and Bill Skarsgård enunciates the distressing feeling the audience gets every time Pennywise is on

the screen.

The Long Walk

“The Long Walk” is a very popular King adaptation, as it is the most recent. The film follows a group of 50 teenage boys who compete to win whatever the winner wants for the rest of his life as long as he keeps walking at a steady pace. Like the other King novels and movies, “The Long Walk” is filled with the same psychologically thrilling climaxes and emotional journeys present in all of King’s work.

The Green Mile

A film about prisoners on death row with unusual powers might sound like a horror movie, but couldn’t be any farther from what “The Green Mile” actually is. While other King adaptations focus on horror and thrilling aspects, “The Green Mile” delivers on emotional impact and a compelling narrative. While there are supernatural elements throughout, they serve more to propel character development.

Stand By Me

Another break from horror films, “Stand By Me” is a coming-of-age story about a group of young boys who go on an adventure to find the body of a missing boy from their town in 1950s America.

While the boys initially set out to find the body for their own cruel curiosity, they develop a deeper understanding of themselves and each other. “Stand By Me” is another example of a King adaptation with great performances from young actors and a deeply moving plot that resonates with audiences.