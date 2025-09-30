Point Counterpoint | Which Iowa basketball team will have the better season?

Women’s basketball

Coming off nine-straight 20-win seasons, the Iowa women’s basketball squad is coming into the 2025-26 campaign to make that number an even 10.

Iowa went 23-11 last season and drew a favorable non-conference schedule. To start the season, Iowa features three home games in a row against Southern University, Evansville, and Drake.

Iowa’s first road game is set for Northern Iowa, but given the two-hour drive to Cedar Falls, the distance should not play much of a factor.

During conference play, Iowa will play Nebraska, Oregon, Michigan State, Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State, all at home.

Michigan State, Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State all finished ahead of Iowa in the final Big Ten rankings last season. Having those opponents as home games will leave the Hawkeyes with plenty of opportunity to level the playing field.

Finishing conference play last year with a respectable 10-8 record, Iowa basketball will get heavily tested on the road against USC and UCLA, as both teams finished the regular season in the top-five of the AP poll. Another test for the Hawkeyes comes in late February with back-to-back road games against Nebraska and Purdue.

Iowa did lose three out of its four top scorers from last season, but Iowa returns veteran experience with Hannah Stuelke, Kylie Feuerbach, Taylor McCabe, and Ava Heiden. McCabe and Feuerbach appeared in all 34 games last season. Stuelke was close behind, appearing in 32 games herself, with Heiden seeing action in 28 games.

The four will have big shoes to fill with Lucy Olsen, Sydney Affolter, and Addison O’Grady graduating, but a new face in Addie Deal could fill one of the departing shoes.

Deal, a 6-foot first-year out of Irvine, California, is a five-star recruit and the top-ranked player in her state, per 247 Sports. ESPN ranks her as the 18th overall prospect nationally. If anyone could replicate the offensive production from Olsen, it would be Deal.

If Iowa can replace missing pieces from graduation and win the big games at home, this squad can surely rally a Sweet-16 run come tournament time.

Men’s basketball

The hard part about picking Iowa men’s basketball is because it’s essentially a brand new team.

We’ve seen Ben McCollum lead Drake to the Missouri Valley Conference championship and to an NCAA Tournament berth, but we’ve never seen him coach in the Big Ten. Not to mention at least half of his roster from Drake followed him to Iowa.

The Hawkeyes will be the underdogs in a lot of Big Ten matchups this year, and I think it’ll serve them well for extra motivation to surprise a lot of people.

For starters, the Hawkeyes will need to take advantage of their out-of-conference schedule. Its first five opponents are those outside Power Four conferences. Then comes a four-game slate including Ole Miss, Michigan State, Maryland, and

Iowa State.

Another three-game slate of non-Power Four schools hit, which are the last matchups before Big Ten play. It’s crucial Iowa wins all eight of those non-Power Four matchups.

As for the team itself, a big part of success is team chemistry. And while some players will be new to McCollum’s system, at least half the roster is following the head coach from Drake, not to mention one of the best point guards in the country in Bennett Stirtz. Fans nervous about former Hawkeye Josh Dix’s transfer should be relieved with Stirtz filling the scoring void.

And last but not least, the home crowd. As good as former head coach Fran McCaffery was during his tenure in Iowa City, his teams struggled to fill half the stadium in recent years. McCollum and Co. should bring back excitement for fans with a more athletic, hustling, defensive-minded team Hawkeye fans have been missing for some time now.

Yes, Drake’s scoring offense ranked 281st in Division I, but its 59.8 opponent points per game ranked second. The offense will be slower and more methodical, but the Hawkeyes should stay competitive against better competition.

I’m betting on Iowa to win at least 20 games.