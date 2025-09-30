Opinion | ‘Tis the season for academic achievement

Pumpkin spice lattes, crisp autumn leaves, knit cardigans, and apple cinnamon-scented candles are just a few fall time staples. Any combination of these elements can create a productive season.

Fall feels like a fresh start, similar to the feeling of a birthday or a new year. It’s a temporal landmark, a moment that stands out and structures people’s perception of time. The anticipation and experience of temporal landmarks often increases motivation for students.

“I feel more productive because of the excitement of something new starting. I’m more motivated to really lock in for the year. It’s like a New Year’s resolution in the sense that you want to do better than last year,” first-year University of Iowa student Evelyn Fern said.

Indeed, the literal change of seasons may prompt many of us to embrace change in our personal and academic lives.

The cooler temperatures and wonderful foliage encourage students to get outside and enjoy nature, which presents favorable health benefits. The National Park Service states spending just 20 or 30 minutes outside can improve concentration, cognitive function, and memory, as well as heart health and circulation, while also lowering cholesterol, blood glucose, and blood pressure.

Just five minutes in nature improves mood, self-esteem, and relaxation. Class attendance is less of a chore when students aren’t walking in the harsh winter conditions or sweltering summer heat, with the walks between classes automatically adding in the health benefits of time spent outside even when short.

For students, health also comes down to having a steady routine after the unpredictability of summer vacation.

Fall is a time of togetherness and connection, too.

The traditions and holidays create something to look forward to, whether it’s tailgating before a game, going to a pumpkin patch, going out for Halloween, or staying in for Thanksgiving. These occasions can be influential on mental health.

“Football is my favorite sport, so football season is obviously my favorite time of year,” third-year UI student Shelby Rinaldo said. “I love going to the games with my friends and having something to put on the TV almost every night to watch with everyone. Pumpkin patches are such a fun way for friends to get together and experience the beautiful weather. It’s a calm way to relax and spend a weekend.”

We enjoy and thrive when we discern things to be beautiful, whether that be the natural beauty of the season or the created beauty of a cozy study setup complete with a pumpkin spice-scented candle, mood lighting, and an artfully concocted chai latte



In a Psychology Today article from October 2021, Shahram Heshmat, PhD, wrote “Perceived beauty enhances the perceived social and intellectual competence of people.”

When we perceive something as beautiful, a pleasurable feeling arises from the act of doing rather than only from task completion or

accomplishment.

“I like to study outside when the leaves start turning colors because it creates a calm and beautiful atmosphere,” Rinaldo said. “At home, I like to light fall-scented candles and open the window. I think it helps me focus when the surroundings are calm and beautiful. I also like to put those fall scenic videos on YouTube on my TV to provide ambient sounds while

I study.”

The threat of winter, seasonal affective disorder, and burnout lurks around the corner, so it’s all the more important to seize on this unique time of year to set yourself up for success later in the year.

Go to Wilson’s Apple Orchard or take walks down tree-lined paths to reconnect with nature. Set up a consistent routine for yourself and romanticize or aestheticize it in whatever way works for you.

Midterms are approaching, so grab a fall-flavored latte, light your pumpkin-scented candle, and study at Java House until the sun goes down.