Macbride Nature Recreation Area terminates lease with UI Sailing Club

After 60 years, the University of Iowa Sailing Club’s boathouse at the Macbride Nature Recreation Area is being knocked down, and the club is being removed from the property.
Earlier this summer, the UI announced the end of its leasing agreement between the UI and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to use the Macbride area due to a lack of financial sustainability.
Despite the lease officially ending in 2029, the university told the club it must be off the property by July 31, 2026.
The UI Sailing Club is a student organization established in 1965 whose main goal is to promote sailing as a sport with organized activities for UI students. The club has utilized Lake Macbride within the Macbride Nature Recreation Area to practice sailing and store equipment such as boats and other supplies. The sailing club currently offers both lessons and group club sailing on the weekends.
Maggie Lennon, a UI fourth-year student in the College of Engineering and the current president of the UI Sailing Club, said the club currently has over 20 active members. However, it expects to have about 25 by the end of the semester, even in the face of relocation.
Lennon said from what university officials told the club, the decision was purely financial
“The UI has experienced cuts like everything else lately, and it costs a lot to maintain that space out there,” Lennon said. “Toward the end of the committee’s decision, they asked for community input, and the majority of the responses wanted to keep the space open, but financially it couldn’t be possible.”
The club, Lennon said, will have to downsize its fleet of almost 40 boats to 10 or fewer. Due to the relocation, the club is expecting large expenses associated with the need to move the boats and upkeep supplies. This includes increased rent wherever they end up and temporary storage until they find a new home.
The club has yet to find a place to relocate and is focused on looking for equipment storage.
The club operated from the Macbride Nature Recreation Area, surrounding the Coralville Lake, until recently, when the university chose to end its lease with the Army Corps of Engineers, a federal agency providing services for national infrastructure projects.
A committee created to review the university’s use of the nature area determined continued use would require $14.8 million in immediate repairs and infrastructure improvements as well as nearly $1 million per year in ongoing maintenance, according to the committee’s report completed May 15.
Zach Warren, UI fourth-year student and senior member of the club, said the news came as a surprise, and with the short notice, the move will be more difficult.
“We kind of knew the lease was going to be ending in 2029, but we weren’t expecting to have to move all of our equipment out a few years ahead of time. It is definitely going to be a big challenge, given we have 60 years of supplies for our boats and a fleet to downsize,” Warren said.
In an email sent to The Daily Iowan, Chris Brewer, UI public relations manager for the Office of Strategic Communication, said dates have yet to be finalized regarding ending programming at Macbride Nature Recreation Area.
“The university is working with colleges, units, community partners, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to determine the next steps in the wind-down of operations at the Macbride Nature Recreation Area,” he wrote in the email.
Lennon said when the sailing club asked its sports club advisors about what resources were available to assist its move, the club was told they were limited. The club advisors said they would help the club get in contact with people to help sell their boats and find places to relocate.
The club is currently looking at different lakes to relocate to but has yet to find anything concrete.
Warren Darling, former faculty advisor and one of the club’s four coaches, said the club will have to relocate specifically to a lake, not just any body of water, which further limits their options of areas to relocate to.
“I suppose if another entity comes along and wants to take it over, they could keep the buildings if it isn’t torn down yet,” he said.
Warren has developed connections with many fellow club members and the waters at Macbride in the area over the years, he said, remarking the change is a somber one.
“I’ve been in the club my entire college experience, so I have a lot of good memories there, and this task of moving out is not going to be an easy one,” Warren said.