Macbride Nature Recreation Area terminates lease with UI Sailing Club

Zach Warren, UI fourth-year student and senior member of the club, said the news came as a surprise, and with the short notice, the move will be more difficult.

“We kind of knew the lease was going to be ending in 2029, but we weren’t expecting to have to move all of our equipment out a few years ahead of time. It is definitely going to be a big challenge, given we have 60 years of supplies for our boats and a fleet to downsize,” Warren said.

In an email sent to The Daily Iowan, Chris Brewer, UI public relations manager for the Office of Strategic Communication, said dates have yet to be finalized regarding ending programming at Macbride Nature Recreation Area.

“The university is working with colleges, units, community partners, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to determine the next steps in the wind-down of operations at the Macbride Nature Recreation Area,” he wrote in the email.

Lennon said when the sailing club asked its sports club advisors about what resources were available to assist its move, the club was told they were limited. The club advisors said they would help the club get in contact with people to help sell their boats and find places to relocate.

The club is currently looking at different lakes to relocate to but has yet to find anything concrete.