Kyle Montgomery emerging as a star for Iowa men’s cross country

The synchronized crunch of shoes gripping the pavement filled the silence of a city still asleep.

Eleven men surged through the cool morning breeze at a brisk pace, their breath visible with every huff and puff. The sun grazed over the horizon, glistening off the sweat from each runner’s forehead.

The perfect morning for a run.

Behind the pack, a similar yet accelerated rhythmic pounding of running shoes grew closer. A hooded runner filling those shoes weaved his way around the group and planted himself in front of the pack. While the others could only see the back of the hooded runner, they knew exactly who it was: Kyle Montgomery.

“We call him ‘Hoodie Kyle,’” second-year Luke Knepp said. “When he wears his hoodie, he’s dangerous.”

Montgomery doesn’t always wear the hoodie, but when he does, there’s always a purpose.

“I usually wear the hoodie when it’s cold,” Montgomery said. “If it’s not cold out and I’m wearing it, that either means I’m sick or I’m really locked in.”

Although Montgomery never started doing this until college, it has become his trademark with the Iowa men’s cross country team. The second-year out of Greenwood, Indiana, is currently competing in his second season as a Hawkeye.

Montgomery’s college decision came down to two Big Ten schools — Iowa and Purdue. When Purdue’s coaching staff never got back to him, his decision became easy. It was time to start gearing up in black and gold.

The Indiana native didn’t choose the Hawkeyes blindly, as he visited Iowa while still in high school.

“I went to dinner with the team and ran with them a couple of times,” Montgomery said. “I felt like there was a really good culture here.”

Montgomery announced his commitment to Iowa in March of his senior year of high school. Eighteen months later, the second-year has established himself as a key scorer for the team in 2025. He placed third on the team at the Hawkeye Invitational on Sept. 5 and second on the team at the Roy Griak Invitational on Sept. 19.

After finishing ninth on the team at last year’s Big Ten Conference Championship meet, Montgomery knew success and improvement weren’t going to simply fall into his lap. There was work to be done.

“I’m always focused and putting in the extra time,” Montgomery said. “When you’re running 80 miles a week, you really have to do a lot to stay healthy.”

Montgomery’s drive doesn’t go unnoticed. His teammates consider him as one of the team’s toughest workhorses.

“He’s always trying to get that extra rep in and push the guys to keep going,” Knepp said. “He’s fairly quiet, but he’ll lead by example.”

“It’s almost impossible to hold [Montgomery] back,” teammate Carson Houg said. “He goes 100 percent almost every day.”

Montgomery plays a pivotal role as a scorer and leader for the Hawkeyes. With the improvements he’s made over the span of one season, the sky is the limit for “Hoodie Kyle.”