Iowa soccer’s Berkley Binggeli thrives in the clutch

Dreaming of hitting the game-winning shot is common among athletes, but only a select few actually get to experience this shared vision. For Iowa soccer’s Berkley Binggeli, this dream fully materialized on her 20th birthday.

“I was hoping for a win on my birthday,” said Binggeli. “But I’d say that ball Skiff gave me was my favorite birthday gift for sure.”

Tied 1-1 in a grudge match against conference foe Purdue, Iowa found itself on the offensive attack with less than 20 seconds remaining in regulation. Second-year midfielder Abby Skiff charged deep into Boilermaker territory and lofted a pass across the penalty area towards Binggeli.

“It honestly did feel like slow motion,” Binggeli said.

Lodged between two Purdue defenders, the 5-foot-8-inch Binggeli lept in the air and slammed her head into the ball, knocking it into the right corner of the net with 12 seconds left on the clock. The timely header sealed Iowa’s first conference win of the season, and for Iowa head coach Dave DiIanni, a spark of self-confidence for the midfielder.

“I just want her to believe in herself, just like we do,” he said.

For Binggeli, the move revealed more of the Hawkeyes’ identity.

“It just shows how gritty our team is,” Binggeli said. “Obviously, we’d like to put goals away sooner, and that’s something that we need to continue to work on, but it’s just the idea that we stay in it and keep fighting.”

Binggeli’s last-second offensive effort was her first goal of the season and third in her collegiate career. DiIanni said statistics don’t define Binggeli, whose effort makes others want to root for her.

“You could poll our team, and I think our team would almost be unanimous that they wanted Berkley Binggeli to be successful,” DiIanni said. “She works so hard, she’s a good kid, and she cares for others. That does not always necessitate success, but regarding this weekend, it did.”

While having plenty to celebrate, Binggeli’s focus reverted back to the team’s schedule — a six-hour bus ride back to Iowa City, then a home contest against Minnesota on

Sept. 21.

With the narrow 1-0 lead, Iowa scored another score to deplete Minnesota of any comeback. An opportunity arose at the 80th minute on a penalty kick for the Hawkeyes.

Performing in front of nearly 2,000 fans, a poised Binggeli stutter stepped to the ball, throwing the Minnesota goalkeeper off balance. Binggeli’s offering was more ground ball than line drive, but her deceptive approach left the goalkeeper diving the opposite direction.

“I don’t get too nervous,” Binggeli said. “So I was confident, and I knew that I could put the game away. Getting up after the foul, I was out of breath, I won’t lie. So I just took a second to try and slow my breathing and gather myself.”

Binggeli’s heroics sealed a 2-0 Iowa victory and capped another late offensive surge for the Hawkeyes, a trend becoming more familiar than foreign. The opportunity to flip the script can arrive at any time, even with 12 seconds left.

“We just find a way to keep digging and digging until we put [a team] away,” Binggeli said. “That’s what we did today and at Purdue, too. The game’s not over until it’s over.”