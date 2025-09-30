Iowa PBS, public broadcast faces challenges amid budget cuts

Iowa PBS will be forced to reduce local programming content, local services, and Iowa-based staff as a result of budget cuts from President Donald Trump’s administration, Andrew Batt, executive director and general manager of Iowa PBS said in a statement to The Daily Iowan.

He said 90 percent of cuts will come directly from a reduction to local services.

Public broadcasting organizations are facing the biggest budget cuts in U.S. history after the Trump administration cut over $1.1 billion in federal funds to public media, including PBS and NPR.

The funds, appropriated for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, or CPB, which provides money for public broadcasting organizations, were cut in the Recessions Act of 2025, which passed July 1.

The CPB has since reported it will be shutting down following the enactment of the bill. The organization will end the majority of staff positions on Sept. 30, which was announced in a press release on Aug. 1.

The cuts amount to $3.5 million in annual operating expenses at Iowa PBS, totaling 18 percent of its annual budget.

Iowa PBS cut 34 staffers, eliminating their positions on Sept. 4 as a result of the funding cuts.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, voted for the recessions package and has been a key advocate for cutting federal spending through Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Ernst has been a vocal critic of PBS and NPR, stating they are partisan outlets and should therefore not receive federal taxpayer dollars. She has called the CPB funds “wasteful.”

“NPR and PBS have a right to say whatever the heck they want, but they don’t have a right to force hardworking Americans to pay for their political propaganda being masked as a public service,” Ernst said in a speech on the U.S. Senate floor on July 15, where she urged her colleagues to vote in favor of the recessions package.

Iowa state Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-West Des Moines, said the dismantling of the CPB is frustrating because it saves a small portion of the federal budget, but eliminates important resources for Iowans. Konfrst is also running for the Democratic nomination in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District in 2026.

“People were playing politics with public broadcasting,” she said.

Konfrst said the cuts will cause a chain reaction where fewer local stories will be told, and knowledge of local topics among the public will decline.

“The impact will be large, and I can’t see a really strong, really clear justification for why this service needs to get ripped out of everyone’s homes,”

Konfrst said.

She referenced Fred Rogers, the television personality who pioneered broadcast media for children with his wildly popular educational show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” which aired on PBS.

Rogers played a critical role in securing funds for the CPB by testifying before the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Communications to oppose budget cuts to public broadcasting proposed by the Nixon administration in 1969. He argued public broadcasting could be used as a medium to educate and serve the developmental needs of children as opposed to strictly entertaining.

Konfrst said Rogers’ arguments ring as true today as they did back then, and public media still serves as an educational platform.

Konfrst worked for Iowa PBS from 2001 until 2015, and said she realized while traveling the state, many people still rely on public broadcasting as one of their only sources

of information.

“We are all so digitally connected that sometimes we forget there are people who either don’t have access to Wi-Fi or who don’t want to pay for a lot of services,” Konfrst said.

She expressed particular concern for rural Iowans. Some areas of the state do not have access to broadband or high-speed internet connections. This prevents Iowans from using the internet or streaming services, leaving broadcast television as their primary source of news.

Konfrst said the cuts are alarming because they threaten Iowans’ right to information, and will be dangerous because public broadcasting provides severe weather warnings, which are critical in rural areas with limited cell service.

“Just because you live in a community without broadband access doesn’t mean that you don’t have a right to have access to weather information that could help keep you safe,” Konfrst said.

Konfrst said while the Trump administration has been responsible for cutting funding, she has not felt a state-level partisan attack on Iowa PBS or other public

broadcasting organizations.

“There are folks on both sides of the aisle who see the importance in their communities and want it to continue,” she said.

Konfrst said the state government should allocate funds for public broadcasting before Iowans start to feel these effects of the losses.

“We as a state should step up and help public broadcasting when the federal government has backed away,”

she said.

Batt said requests to the state for the fiscal year 2026 do not replace cut funds. Iowa PBS and other public broadcasting organizations will have no federal dollars starting Oct. 1, the start of fiscal year 2026.

“As a state of Iowa agency, our fiscal year 2027 request for operating expenses is in line with previous years’ recommendations from the governor’s office,” Batt said in the statement.

Iowa PBS requested $3 million in capital funds to replace transmitters, or devices radiating radio waves to carry broadcast signals, in the Sioux City and Waterloo areas for the fiscal year 2027, which begins Oct. 1, 2026.

Funds for the transmitters were requested for eight of the last 10 years, according to Batt. Iowa PBS has previously received funds to replace two transmitters in the state, installed in Council Bluffs and the Quad-Cities.