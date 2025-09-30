Hawks In The NFL | Week 4

It was linebacker Jack Campbell once again who led all players on the defensive side of the ball, accumulating 11 tackles (seven solo) and one tackle for loss in the 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

In a disappointing 28-3 Monday night loss to the Denver Broncos, safety Geno Stone had himself a standout solo performance for the Cincinatti Bengals, finishing the contest with 10 tackles (four solo). Broncos cornerback Riley Moss, however, had a quieter day with two tackles (both solo).

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean logged a near double-digit tackle performance for the second-straight week with nine tackles (eight solo) along with two deflected passes aided the 31-25 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to stay undefeated so far.

On the other side, Bucs outside linebacker Anthony Nelson logged two tackles (both solo), while teammate and safety Kaevon Merriweather put up two tackles (one solo) and one tackle for loss.

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker’s five tackles (three solo) wasn’t nearly enough as the Houston Texans secured the 26-0 shutout win.

Safety Dane Belton logged five tackles (two solo) as the New York Giants snapped the Los Angeles Chargers’ undefeated streak with a 21-18 victory.

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa’s all-around performance of three tackles (all solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit contributed to the 31-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

And Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Lukas Van Ness didn’t record a stat in the 40-40 tie with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, despite playing the most defensive snaps on the team.

Offensive Hawks

Tight end T.J. Hockenson’s subtle statline of four catches for 39 yards wasn’t enough as the Minnesota Vikings fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-21. Running back Kaleb Johnson saw some action in the wake of starter Jaylen Warren’s injury, logging six carries for 22 yards.

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta logged a nearly identical statline of three catches for 39 yards in the win over the Browns.

Running back Tyler Goodson’s odd outing of one reception for zero yards and no carries played a minimal part in the Indianapolis Colts’ 27-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chicago Bears’ 25-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders saw punter Tory Taylor log three boots for 148 yards, including a long of 62 yards, one punt landing inside the 20, and one touchback.

Niners tight end George Kittle (hamstring) and Bengals tight end Noah Fant (concussion) didn’t play in Week 4. Fant is expected to be back next weekend, while Kittle has a minimum of one week remaining on injured reserve and is targeting a Week 6 return.

Hawks on the line

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum led a subpar rushing performance — compared to expectations and past outings — of 166 yards and one touchdown in the 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs and the Bucs logged a 104-yard rushing performance, however, gave quarterback Baker Mayfield enough pass blocking to secure 289 air yards. But it wasn’t enough as the Eagles still took the victory.

The Rams’ win over the Colts was aided by left tackle Alaric Jackson’s blocking skills as the team registered 375 passing yards and 102 rushing yards.

Miami Dolphins guard James Daniels (pectoral) remains on injured reserve and has a minimum of one week remaining in that slot. Despite his absence, the Dolphins secured its first win of the season in the 27-21 outing over the New York Jets on Monday night.





