Following an independent student feature film

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, is anyone else seeing this?’” camera operator Carter Routt, a second-year University of Iowa student, said. “And then it breaks, and she’s grabbing onto my shoulder, and then she falls through, and everyone grabs the camera first to make sure the camera is fine.”

Kaiya Kralik, a second-year UI student and another camera operator, was trying to get the perfect shot of a table piece from above, standing on a table not meant for the weight it was holding. Between herself, the set design on the table, and the camera, the flimsy piece of wood did not hold together.

“I just felt the floor go out from under me and heard a bunch of gasps around me,” Kralik said. “The table fell really slowly, but I’m sliding down this thing, and I quickly jump off before it completely collapses.”

This was only the first day of shooting for the cast and crew of the independent student-made psychological body horror film, “The Sacrament.” The movie follows a young couple as they go through the tribulations of marriage in a world a bit different than ours. In the logic of the world, wedding traditions take a gruesome turn.

Third-year UI student Abril Garcia Rojas first came up with the idea for the feature film in a foundations of screenwriting class. After months of reworking her script to be longer than what it originally was, her next goal was to find people to help bring the project to life, eventually reaching a 30-student staff of cast and crew.

“I went into the freshmen introduction production class and pitched my idea and was like, ‘If you guys want to join my crew, you can, because I need hands on deck,’” Garcia Rojas said. “That’s who makes up the majority of my crew, second-years. It’s an interesting dynamic, I will say, because this is their first big project, and some of them have never worked on another project before.”

With many of the crew being new to the film world, the on-set experience is a learning opportunity for everyone. Since they are not entirely sure of the official processes, as they are still going through classes, there are quite a few things the crew has been able to take a more creative turn with.

“[Garcia Rojas] has such a clear vision of what she wants, but she’s also so open to other ideas and working with everybody to try and make ‘The Sacrament’ the best that she can,” Finley McGregor, a UI second-year and the script

supervisor, said.

After gathering a crew, Garcia Rojas had to plan for how the shooting would go. For starters, as an independent project, they had to figure out where their funding would come from.

Starting with a GoFundMe page linked to their Instagram, the group began its journey to find ways of saving money. One way the crew was able to creatively bypass their budget issues was by renting equipment through the Cage, the UI’s equipment rental service.

The crew was able to utilize professional equipment through the Cage, including the C200 cameras, which are Canon compact digital cameras, used on the set of “The Sacrament.” The cameras can cost upwards of $3,000 on their own.

“They had a lot of really advanced stuff, like a track. I’ve never seen a dolly before, so that was really interesting. And a stability vest, I didn’t even know we had those,” Routt said.

Despite this being a way to save money for the crew, it also became a problem when the equipment needed had already been rented out.

“We get all of our equipment through the school,” Jori Webb, a third-year UI student who is the assistant director and director of photography, said. “The film isn’t run through the school, but it is very dependent on the university for the materials.”

Another issue Garcia Rojas and her team needed to adjust before they could shoot was the varying schedules of everyone involved. Considering the group was almost entirely students, conflicting class times and prior arrangements often got in the way of potential shooting days.

“Our schedules rely on the actors; we can’t really shoot much without them, so their schedules are the most dependent,” Webb said. “If I can’t be there one day, it sucks, but it’s not a huge deal. If an actor can’t be there one day, then we’ll have to put production off until they can make it.”

Even if scheduling a time to shoot can be difficult, the team behind “The Sacrament” made the most of their shooting days. With their first shoot running over 12 hours long, the crew tried to capture as many scenes as possible while everyone was available.

As an independent student film, the crew had to make the best out of what they had, which can be difficult when it comes to finding places for their shoots. They have been traveling throughout Iowa City to location scout, but when it comes to the at-home scenes, their friends’ apartments can only go so far.

“We are looking for apartments that aren’t from our crew,” Garcia Rojas said. “It’s getting to the point where we might have to offer people money to be like, ‘Hey, let us use your space.’”

The team has found some luck using public locations. During a shoot on Sept. 17, they were granted permission to film inside the CVS at the Old Capitol Mall. However, there were still a few things that did not go exactly to plan.

“It was just the location we were in that made it a little bit difficult because it’s hard to work in a public space that isn’t built for a shoot. There were a lot of things that we didn’t expect to happen,” Garcia Rojas said. “Especially with the machine and my card and the CVS receipt, so that was fun.”

Throughout their time at CVS, Vivian Bonde, a third-year UI student and one of the main actors, had to purchase an item from the store in the scene, which led to more issues than anyone predicted. Based on how the store’s self-checkout is set up, it is meant to greet a customer as they approach, which was not the plan for the shot. The crew had to reset the scene a few times, therefore leading to Bonde having to return and buy the product multiple times.

“While on set, you’re prone to at least something happening,” McGregor said. “Obviously, filming is not going to be perfect every single time.”

Luckily for those working on “The Sacrament,” there have been fewer complications while filming than feared. The only obstacles it seems anyone has had to overcome have been the switch the actors have had to make from their theater backgrounds to movie-style performances.

“Working on an independent project is so different from working on theater or any kind of class film projects,” Bonde said. “There’s a lot more you have to work around because it all has to happen in your free time.”

Before the first day of shooting even began, Garcia Rojas invited the cast and crew out to dinner as an icebreaker. The night was intended to remove any awkwardness the team might feel around each other, and gave them all a chance to bond before they set out to film “The Sacrament.”

The team has been using this opportunity to learn, and Garcia Rojas has been supportive the entire time. Even though this is her first time directing a film of this length, Garcia Rojas made the working environment for the movie a positive space for everyone involved.

“I remember just being so nervous before. Then we got to the dinner and were sitting down, and we all just yapped the entire time. There were no awkward moments at all,” Webb said. “She didn’t put much pressure on attending the dinner, and I have to praise Abril because she does such a good job being so flexible with everyone’s schedules.”

Even though the cast and crew have had their fair share of obstacles and challenges, they’ve managed to overcome them every time.

As they continue production, the team is sure to continue working towards creating something they can all be proud of.