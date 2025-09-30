FilmScene to hold 4th Annual Refocus Film Festival

In collaboration with the Iowa City Book Festival, FilmScene’s Refocus Film Festival will debut its fourth season the weekend of Oct. 9-12.

“The original conception was to have films that were literary adaptations, but we expanded that definition pretty quickly when we were putting together the 2022 lineup, to include things that were as varied as a video game, a podcast, or a song adapted from a previous work,” programming director Ben Delgado said.

This year’s program will consist of over 30 events and movies. Events manager Angie Mabeus explained how FilmScene ties art into its film festival showings.

“In our larger theaters, we have a live musician before every film, or we have an on-screen artist,” Mabeus said. “Artists submit their work, make a 20 minute slideshow, and as people enter the theater, they experience an art show on screen

or live.”

This year’s program was the result of a collaboration with Public Space One sending a call for local artists and musicians to perform at the festival. Mabeus illustrated with the example of the Post-Script party, the opening night after-party.

“We have an artist, Jessie Kraemer, who will be doing a little pop-up station where you can sit down with Jessie, tell her what you thought about the film, and then she’ll make you a piece of art that you can take home,” Mabeus said.

Community Engagement Coordinator Sarahann Kolder shared her excitement for some films she hope will do well.

“One I’ve seen, that I hope other people see, is ‘River of Grass,’ which is an adaptation of a book of the same name, and it’s about nature, environmentalism, and conservationism inthe Florida Everglades,” Kolder said.

Delgado shared one of his favorite events hosted every year during Refocus, a live podcast taping of “Filmspotting.”

One of the co-founders of the podcast, UI Professor of Practice Adam Kempenaar, hosts different speakers each year and plans to discuss the top five films adapted from Iowa writers for this year’s episode,

Delgado said.

Looking back at the previous years’ festivals, Delgado recalled how people supported the program from the beginning and began to take a chance on films they had never seen before. As the festival gain recognition, attendees trust the program more.

“Over the course of three festivals, we’ve seen every year people being a little bit more comfortable doing the things that are associated with a film festival: waiting in rush lines, getting their tickets early, and taking a chance on new things,” Delgado said. “That’s a really important part of the film festival, and we’re really happy to see people doing that now.”

Choosing the films is about balance to Kolder. In illustrating taking a chance on films, Kolder plans to see a film called “Kontinental ‘25.”

“We kind of broke down each film to list its attributes and put it on a scale of mood and low-brow, high-brow,” she said. “[‘Kontinental ‘25’] had a very unique position in that matrix, so I’m very excited for that one.”

The three FilmScene staff members shared some events would be free and open to the public as well as some free ticket opportunities for UI students in partnership with the Bijou Film Board.

“We hope everybody comes out and knows about Refocus and enjoys it,” Kolder said.