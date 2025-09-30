Federal government shuts down following impasse on health care funding

The federal government ran out of money at midnight Wednesday in Washington, D.C., which will result in a shutdown in the days and weeks to come, after U.S. senators rejected dueling resolutions that would have funded the government for another seven weeks while lawmakers negotiated a final funding package.

Iowa Republicans called on Senate Democrats to set aside demands for new spending, which would restore much of the cuts made to Medicaid and subsidies for Affordable Care Act insurance plans, and vote for a “clean” continuing resolution, one without additional spending.

Iowa Republican U.S. Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley called for Senate Democrats to vote for the continuing resolution while leadership negotiates an actual budget.

In a call with reporters on Tuesday, Grassley called on Democrats to vote for the “clean” continuing resolution to keep vital services funded.

“Government is a service to the people,” Grassley said Tuesday. “How can you serve the people if the government is shut down? It costs money to shut the government down; it costs money to open the government back up again.”

Grassley said there was not enough time to negotiate the nearly $1 trillion in new spending the Democrats proposed as part of their continuing resolution.

“I hope my Democrat colleagues will drop their partisan proposal and work with Republicans to keep the government open,” Grassley said during the call with reporters on Tuesday. “What’s the big deal about? Just for a few more weeks, continue to keep government open, spending the same level of funding that we have spent for the last 12 months.”

What happens during a shutdown

During a government shutdown, all government employees, minus Congress and other politicians, go without payment until the government is reopened when a spending bill is signed into law, according to the Office of Personnel Management.

Ernst said in remarks on the Senate floor on Tuesday that the shutdown will affect the entire government as essential employees and members of the armed forces will be required to work without pay.

Nonessential employees will be furloughed and return to work when the government reopens, and get paid for the time missed. However, President Donald Trump said the administration may consider mass layoffs for many of those nonessential positions.

“With Democrats blocking passage of the bill to keep the government open, thousands of non-essential employees could be furloughed indefinitely when funding expires tonight at midnight,” Ernst said in remarks on the Senate floor on Tuesday. “Instead of paying these bureaucrats for not working, the Trump administration may eliminate many of these non-essential positions altogether.”

Essential operations like military, law enforcement, emergency response, border security, air traffic control, and disaster response will continue despite the shutdown.

Programs funded through user fees or mandatory spending like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security will continue, though support services will be limited.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, users will not see interruptions to their October payments, though if the shutdown drags on, they could see interruptions in November funds due to limited federal reserve funding, according to the Food Research and Action Center.

However, payments for SNAP for Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC, will be interrupted as it relies on annual appropriations.

Iowa’s U.S. House delegation pledges not to take a salary during shutdown

Members of Congress continue to get paid during a shutdown. Despite this, four of Iowa’s U.S. House members have written letters to the Chief Administrative Officer of the House asking for their pay to be withheld until the shutdown ends.

Iowa Republican U.S. Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Ashley Hinson, Randy Feenstra, and Zach Nunn have all asked for their pay to be withheld while government funding lapses.

In her letter to the Chief Administrative Officer of the House, Miller-Meeks wrote that Congress is entrusted with “a solemn duty to the American people.”

“Our constituents send us to Washington, D.C. to fight for them, not ourselves, and I take seriously the oath I swore to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States,” she wrote in the letter. “If federal employees, servicemembers, and families across Iowa are forced to shoulder the burden of a shutdown, members of Congress should not be exempt. Iowans expect accountability, responsibility, and leadership, not politics as usual.”