Bur Oak Land Trust begins with new AmeriCorps team after receiving previously withheld funding

Bur Oak Land Trust, a nonprofit working across Eastern Iowa to preserve and protect land and advance the biodiversity of native species, had a new team of AmeriCorps members start Sept. 8, after previously withheld funding was released Aug. 28.

Bur Oak Land Trust was one of a handful of organizations to lose AmeriCorps funding, a federal agency working with nonprofits and governments on projects through stipended volunteer work, in April 2025.

Stipended volunteer work involves volunteers getting paid enough to cover living expenses but not enough for it to be considered full-time employment.

Jason Taylor, executive director of the land trust, said he got an hour’s notice that his AmeriCorps program, which was supposed to extend through the summer of 2025, was cut. He called the move “ludicrous,” and said it affected the land trust’s ability to work all summer.

Meredith Roemerman, deputy director and AmeriCorps program director for the land trust, pointed to the problematic timing of the cuts.

“The chaos of the whole situation was we had to dismiss all these members in the height conservation project season,” Roemerman said.

Roemerman oversees the AmeriCorps grant application and reports, working to recruit and onboard members. She said the land trust was given no indication as to why its program was terminated

over others.

Lawsuit brings revoked funding to Bur Oak

Bur Oak Land Trust elected to join a lawsuit with over a dozen other groups in response to rescinded AmeriCorps funds, after its grants were revoked in April. Attorneys general from 24 states — not including Iowa — also filed a

lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration.

The suit alleges the “wholesale dismantling” of AmeriCorps has caused “irreparable harm to nonprofit

organizations.”

“The loss of its award will not only harm Bur Oak’s land and wildlife management but also severely impact its small staff,” the initial complaint read.

Taylor said the decision to join the suit, led by Democracy Forward — a nonprofit legal organization providing pro bono counsel in an attempt to “advance democracy and social progress,” according to its website — was difficult but, ultimately, worthwhile. He said the land trust had taken full advantage of its funding, and eliminating it so suddenly seemed unfair.

“We have completely upheld every single element of our contract,” Taylor said. “We had this amazing program… We were bringing young people into Iowa to show them what Iowa is about, and give them skills for careers.”

AmeriCorps and the additional plaintiffs won a preliminary injunction in July, in which District Judge Matthew Maddox of Maryland blocked the move by the Trump administration to dismantle AmeriCorps. Maddox ordered workers who were laid off, along with rescinded funds, to be reinstated.

The injunction restored the summer program but Taylor called the timing terrible, because the funds came only two weeks before the end of the program. Taylor also made sure members were paid promised funds for the remainder of the 2025 term, including the time they would have — but did not get the chance to — served over the summer.

Despite the injunction, plaintiffs amended the lawsuit to allege the Office for Management and Budget, or OMB, withheld funding awarded for the next fiscal year. If funds were not released by the OMB before a looming filing deadline, they would have been reabsorbed back into the federal government,

Taylor said.

The land trust did not receive withheld funding until Aug. 28, when they were awarded the full $250,000 from

the grant.

The OMB released funds totaling nearly $185 million, which were labeled as the remainder of fiscal year 2025 funds, according to the lawsuit. Fiscal year 2025 ends Sept. 30.

Impact of AmeriCorps grants

Taylor said the process of applying for AmeriCorps grants includes organizations applying a provided framework to local needs. For the land trust, AmeriCorps members serve a full-year term — getting paid living allowances through grants and receiving an educational award at the end of the period. He also referenced summer positions, which allow college students the flexibility of returning to classes in the fall.

Taylor said having AmeriCorps members makes a large difference, as their AmeriCorps program is twice as large as their full-time staff. The land trust has the equivalent of five full-time staff members, and now has 10 full-time Americorps members — who will serve until Aug. 2026.

Jill Grime, prescribed fire specialist and AmeriCorps member, said federal funding for conservation work is a

game changer.

“Bur Oak Land Trust could never have done as much stewardship work as we have accomplished in the last six years that [AmeriCorps] has been around,” she said.

Grime described the hard work of land conservation to prevent non-native species from taking over.

“A lot of people think of conservation as acquiring land and then letting it do its thing, but it is a lot of work you need to do,” Grime said.

The land trust hired three AmeriCorps members through emergency fundraising efforts onto its staff for the summer. Two of them, Grime and Prescribed Fire Specialist Hayden Martinez, focused on completing field work that would have been prioritized regardless of the program cuts.

Grime and Martinez have since been reinstated as AmeriCorps members with the funds’ release.

Taylor said the land trust would usually have roughly eight members working each day over the summer, completing tasks such as mowing trails, removing invasive species, leading hikes, and doing other management work.

Grime described the summer as inefficient and said projects which would have taken a morning with a full AmeriCorps program took days instead.

“It was sad to see the things we couldn’t accomplish,” Martinez said.

Roemerman said being able to hire AmeriCorps members onto the staff allowed the land trust to get some of the work done but not at the capacity they had intended.

Taylor said while “mission-critical” work still happened over the summer, much less of the work intended to be finished in that timeline was completed.

“It is funny because the premise behind all of this was governmental efficiency, right?” Taylor said. “I would say this has probably been for us, the most inefficient use of time in the last six months I have ever experienced.”

Taylor said all things considered, the land trust can move past the roadblocks of the summer and is excited to get the new AmeriCorps program up

and running.

The new group of all-female members, Roemerman said, has positive energy and even with the chaotic summer, she thinks the land trust can look past the uncertainty of the summer for now and believes the program can function uninterrupted going forward.

“There are still a lot of questions about what AmeriCorps is going to look like in the future, and if we are going to face additional challenges from the Trump administration,”Roemerman said. “For now, we are really hopeful about

the program.”