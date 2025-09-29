Miss Christine brought fun to Trumpet Blossom Café

“Feel whatever you want to feel,” Christine Moad encouraged the audience before their performance. “It’s all valid.”

Moad, the bandleader of rock band Miss Christine, performed at Trumpet Blossom Café on Sept. 25 for night one of their three-week-long Bittersweet Tour. Moad, who had been playing music for 20 years, was excited to go on their tour.

“This tour feels really different in the sense that this is the first time I’ll be out on the road with a mostly-queer band,” Moad said. “Covid slowed down my touring. I used to tour quite often and would play over 100 shows a year before covid.”

Clad in a purple sequined jacket, the genderqueer artist displayed the inside of their coat during the performance, one side containing the asexual flag and the other containing the genderqueer flag, all nods to the singer’s identity. Pride flags also decorated the merch table they had set up in the back of the venue.

Identity has played a strong role in Moad’s role as a singer. During the show, they dedicated a song called “Love With You” to Iowa City, crediting the city for being the place where they discovered their queerness.

“The first evidence of me ever wearing purple was when I was 18 months old,” Moad said. “Then, when I discovered my queerness and [realized] the history of the color purple within the queer community, it all just clicked.”

During the performance, Moad did several shoutouts, dedicating one song to the band that played before them, called Casual Disasters. They also highlighted the other band members, guitarist Allegra Hernandez, keyboardist Rishi Wagle, and drummer Jon Wilson.

Moad’s songs had an addictive, pulsing beat, the kind felt through the floor and noted by attendees with headbobs and loud cheers. Attendee Kris Ruddle, whose son is Moad’s piano student, has been to several of their concerts and praised their music.

“Their music is not mainstream, sort of issue-driven, and I think it speaks to emotions and internal monologue kind of thoughts,” Ruddle said.

Having performed for 20 years, Moad said they were proud to have overcome their perfectionism while performing. They were excited to embark on a tour with their friends and hoped that people could come together and experience their music.

“I used to have a really tough inner critic, and now, since I’ve been working through my inner perfectionist in therapy, I’m actually able to have a lot more fun playing,” Moad said.

As Moad and their band performed at Trumpet Blossom, their addictive beat had the audience enthusiastically head-bobbing. Moad’s personal lyrics resonated with first-time attendee Paul Bethke.

“The whole ensemble seems to work together really well, so you’re going to see a pretty good show no matter what happens,” Bethke said. “See them, you will not be disappointed.”

Moad performed their song, “Emotional Tampon,” for the first time on tour. The song was about being the “therapist friend” for toxic friends, eliciting hearty cheers as Moad wailed angrily for the friend to shut up, backed by hard rock.

The last song of the night featured a solo from keyboardist Wagle. Called “Nightmare in the Daytime,” Wagle repeated the phrase “Nothing much to say, then don’t say it at all,” Moad joining in alongside the other instruments.

By the end of the night, Moad wore a big smile on their face, and was thanked with loud applause from the enthusiastic audience. They hoped that this tour could be a safe space for queer people to enjoy music.

“The best thing we can do is come together, build each other up, and experience joy,” Moad said.