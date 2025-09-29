Iowa City man accused of burglary, assault of an officer

The Iowa City Police Department arrested an Iowa City man for assaulting an officer at the Waterfront Drive Hy-Vee Grocery Store Sunday.

According to criminal complaints, Iowa City police responded to a call from the 1720 Waterfront Drive Hy-Vee at 4:40 p.m. Sunday about a customer demanding money from the store and refusing to leave.

Christopher Garrett, 38, entered the store shortly before 4:40 p.m. and walked behind the store’s customer service counter, demanding the money from the counter’s register, the criminal complaint said.

When police arrived, the officer, Andy Farrell, found Garrett sitting on the customer service counter, according to the complaint. He continued demanding money from the store, at which point Farrell asked the defendant to leave. Garrett reportedly told Farrell he “would have to make him leave.”

Shortly after, Garrett approached Farrell before raising his arms in an “assaultive manner,” as noted in the complaint. An altercation broke out between the two, with Garrett reportedly striking Farrell in the face several times.

Garrett then, according to the complaint, began strangling the officer, with pressure being applied to Farrell’s trachea. After the incident, Farrell reported trouble breathing, swallowing, and abrasions on his neck.

Farrell managed to break free from the strangulation before pushing Garrett over the counter. The officer deployed his taser, at which point he was able to make an arrest.

Garrett is accused of second-degree burglary, assault with the intent of injury of an officer, interference with official acts by inflicting serious injury, trespassing resulting in serious injury, third-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of violating probation based on previous convictions by the State of Iowa, according to Iowa Courts Online.

Second-degree burglary and assault with the intent to injure an officer are both class C felonies in Iowa. Class C felonies are punishable by no more than 10 years in prison and fines between $1,370 and $13,660, according to Iowa Code 902.9.

Garrett is being held in the Johnson County Jail on bonds totaling $26,000, according to the Johnson County Jail roster.