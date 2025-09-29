Hinson calls for federal investigation into Linn-Mar morning announcements containing LGBTQ+ topics

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, called on the U.S. Department of Education to investigate the Linn-Mar Community School District after a school announcement promoting “Bisexual Plus Awareness Day” aired last week.

Hinson called the announcement indoctrination and discussed her letter to Education Secretary Linda McMahon, asking federal officials to investigate the “egregious encroachment of parental rights” during a call with reporters on Monday.

“These segments were broadcast to students without parental knowledge or consent,” Hinson said. “And as a parent and a legislator, I am appalled that a school would assume the role of teaching and promoting sexual identity to our kids. Our schools should be educating students, not indoctrinating them.”

Hinson resides in Marion, Iowa, which sits inside the Linn-Mar Community School District, and has two boys, Jax and Max, who attend the school within the district. Hinson also rose to fame in 2020, when she was first elected to Congress, advocating for parental rights in education and rallying against LGBTQ+ conversations in Iowa schools.

Hinson’s oldest child, Max, attends Linn-Mar High School, which played announcements relating to “Bisexual Plus Awareness Day” and discussed other themes related to bisexuality and LGBTQ+ topics last week, Hinson said.

This comes after the Linn-Mar Community School District was sued in 2022 by a group of parents regarding its policies regarding pronoun and preferred name usage. The lawsuit and public backlash prompted state lawmakers to pass a law in 2023 to require parents to sign off on preferred name usage and required schools to inform parents if students are asking to go by different pronouns.

In a statement to The Daily Iowan, Executive Director of Communications at Linn-Mar Community School District Renee Nelson said the district is aware of the student-run broadcast and is investigating whether district policies were violated.

“At this time, the district is conducting a review to determine whether any existing policies or procedures were violated during the production or airing of the segment,” Nelson wrote in an email to the DI. “We remain committed to fostering respectful dialogue and supporting all students and staff in a safe and inclusive environment in a manner that aligns with district guidelines and policies.”

Hinson said it is “wholly unacceptable” for school staff or faculty to discuss sexuality with a student, especially if it may conflict with “the family’s values or faith, or that parents are not ready to address with their children.”

“It’s imperative there is accountability and transparency for Linn-Mar parents, and an assurance that this will not happen again,” Hinson said. “I will continue standing up for parents and for common sense.”