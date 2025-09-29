The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Friday Night Spirit: Iowa Homecoming

The Iowa Homecoming Parade, concert, and Beer Band fill downtown Iowa City with energy Friday night for Hawkeye Homecoming.
Liz Schultz, Jake Rios, and Linda Lako
September 29, 2025
Emma Calabro
The Old Capitol is seen before the Homecoming Concert on the Pentacrest Iowa City, Iowa on Friday, Sep. 26, 2025.
